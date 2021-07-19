Ville Virtanen, 45, will start in his new position on 1 September 2021. He is taking up the post after acting as the VP of DNA’s Core and IP Networks department. Virtanen has been at DNA since 2003 and has been broadly responsible for the services of DNA’s mobile and fixed networks, as well as its business-critical service platforms. Before joining DNA, Ville held a number of positions related to the development of networks and IT services at Telia.

In his new role, Virtanen will be responsible for DNA’s various network technologies and their development. He reports to the CEO of DNA. Virtanen succeeds Tommy Olenius, who will be continuing in the position until the end of August.

“Over the years, Ville has proven his abilities in various roles in the Technology unit. He has wide-ranging expertise in network technologies and how best to develop them in the future to allow us to continue serving our customers in the best possible way,” says DNA’s CEO Jukka Leinonen.

“I am very flattered and happy to be chosen for the demanding role of CTO. It’s great to have the opportunity to be part of developing DNA as we move forward as part of Telenor Group. At DNA, we have advanced know-how that can be utilised in developing new network services across the world. What’s more, as part of Telenor, we get the chance to learn from the best international operating practices. I look forward to working with both the great professionals I know well and those I haven’t met yet,” Ville Virtanen comments.

Photo: Ville Virtanen

Further information:

Jukka Leinonen, CEO, DNA Plc, +358 44 044 1000, jukka.leinonen@dna.fi

Ville Virtanen, VP, Core and IP Networks, DNA Plc, tel. +358 44 2203 272, ville.virtanen@dna.fi

DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi

DNA is one of the leading telecommunications companies in Finland. We want to make our customers’ lives less complicated. We offer connections, services and devices for homes and workplaces, contributing to the digitalisation of society. DNA’s customers are consistently among the world’s top users in mobile data. DNA has approximately 3.6 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The company has been awarded numerous times as an excellent employer and family-friendly workplace. In 2020, our net sales were EUR 934 million and we employ about 1600 people around Finland. DNA is a part of Telenor Group, a leading telecommunications company across the Nordics. For more information, visit www.dna.fi or follow us on Twitter @DNA_fi, Facebook @DNA.fi and LinkedIn @DNA-Oyj.



