electroCore announces Dr. Peter Staats to receive Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Society of Pain and Neuroscience

ROCKAWAY, NJ, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (the “Company”), (NASDAQ: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced that its cofounder and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Peter Staats, is to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the American Society of Pain and Neuroscience Annual Conference on July 24th, 2021.

Dr. Staats will be honored for his lifelong contribution to field of pain and neuromodulation, advancing the relief from pain through science, clinical education, and research. Dr. Staats has written or co-edited 13 books and over 450 articles, abstracts, monographs, and book chapters on pain medicine in publications that include the Journal of the American Medicine Association, Pain, Anesthesiology, Lancet Neurology and the Journal of Clinical Oncology.