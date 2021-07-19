Moonjam Rising! Super League Celebrates the Moon Landing Anniversary With An Out-of-This-World Interactive Live Concert – All Within Minehut

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in video gaming experiences and entertainment for players of all ages, announced today the launch of its exciting MoonJam Festival. Tied to the 52nd anniversary of the historic Moon landing, Moonjam kicks off a month-long epic series of events and activities within the Minehut Game Lobby, the hub of Super League’s thriving Minecraft community.



The stellar fun blasts off July 20th at 11:00 AM PT with the exclusive MoonJam Concert. The moon will rise over the Minehut Lobby with digital performances from award-winning recording artist AJR, in partnership with DTS Sound Space and LA’s KROQ-FM, and rising star Gunnar Gehl, in an entirely new and original concert venue making its official Minehut debut. And for those who can’t make it to the lobby for the concert, Super League’s Virtualis Studios will be broadcasting LIVE on the Minehut YouTube channel and TikTok, showcasing the performances for fans and viewers around the world. Hosted by Minecraft YouTube superstar Shubble and professional wrestling and entertainment personality Booker T, the live stream will feature all of the activity within the Festival, including mini-games with special prizing, zero-gravity areas, interactive bonuses such as special particle emotes and much more.

“The Moonjam Festival is set to be a seminal event for Minehut and Super League Gaming. AJR, Gunnar Gehl, Booker T, Shubble – games, prizes, a live broadcast, legions of global fans … it will indeed be epic!” said Matt Edelman, Chief Commercial Officer at Super League Gaming. “Part of our passion at Super League is creating content-driven experiences for our community that they cannot get anywhere else. That has been a key component of our recent growth, particularly with young gamers, and will be a big part of our strategy well into the future.”

The Moonjam digital concert will be streamed repeatedly for twelve hours on July 20th, after which players will be able to enjoy the Summer Nights themed Minehut Lobby for a full month, with ongoing prizing from Minehut and its partners.

