CCL to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter Results, Friday, August 6, 2021, at 7 30 a.m. ET

19.07.2021, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

TORONTO, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCL Industries Inc. (TSX:CCL.A) (TSX:CCL.B), a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, will be releasing its 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. and will be holding a telephone conference call on Friday, August 6, 2021 commencing at 7:30 a.m. ET to answer questions in connection with our Press Release.

To access this call, please dial:
1 (844) 347-1036 - Toll Free
1 (209) 905-5911 - International Dial-In Number
2292235: Optional Conference Passcode

The press release will be posted on the Company’s website on Thursday, August 5, 2021 – www.cclind.com.

Audio replay service for the conference call will be available Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. ET until Sunday, August 22, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

To access Conference Replay, please dial:
 1 (855) 859-2056 - Toll Free
1 (404) 537-3406 - International Dial-In Number
Conference Passcode: 2292235

CCL Industries Inc. employs approximately 22,200 people operating 191 production facilities in 42 countries with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. CCL is the world’s largest converter of pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for a wide range of decorative, instructional, functional and security applications for government institutions and large global customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare & chemicals, consumer electronic device and automotive markets. Extruded & laminated plastic tubes, aluminum aerosols & specialty bottles, folded instructional leaflets, precision decorated & die cut components, electronic displays, polymer banknote substrate and other complementary products and services are sold in parallel to specific end-use markets. Avery is the world’s largest supplier of labels, specialty converted media and software solutions for short-run digital printing applications for businesses and consumers available alongside complementary products sold through distributors, mass market stores and e-commerce retailers. Checkpoint is a leading developer of RF and RFID based technology systems for loss prevention and inventory management applications, including labeling and tagging solutions, for the retail and apparel industries worldwide. Innovia is a leading global producer of specialty, high performance, multi-layer, surface engineered films for label, packaging and security applications. The Company is partly backward integrated into materials science with capabilities in polymer extrusion, adhesive development, coating & lamination, surface engineering and metallurgy; deployed as needed across the four business segments.

For more information, contact:

Sean Washchuk Senior Vice President 416-756-8526
  and Chief Financial Officer




