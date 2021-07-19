checkAd

Silver Elephant Appoints Peter Lightfoot as Technical Advisor for its Minago Nickel Project in the Thompson Nickel Belt

Autor: Accesswire
19.07.2021, 14:00   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant" or "the Company") (TSX:ELEF)(OTCQX:SILEF)(FSE:1P2N) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Peter C. Lightfoot as a technical advisor for its Minago nickel project in the Thompson nickel belt in Canada.

Dr. Peter C. Lightfoot, P.Geo. is an Independent Consultant to the global minerals industry and is the founder/owner of Lightfoot Geoscience Inc., a consulting company providing services to companies exploring for magmatic nickel ore deposits. During a 20-year career as a geologist with Inco and Vale he was responsible for nickel exploration at Voisey's Bay, Sudbury and Carajas. Peter was also involved in project generation, evaluation and technical support in Canada, Greenland, Scandinavia, Finland, China, India, Australia, Brazil, Angola, South Africa and the United States.

In 2016, Peter published the first comprehensive textbook on the Ni-Cu-precious metal ore deposits of the Sudbury Igneous Complex. Also in 2016, he compiled and edited a special volume on gold deposits of China, published in Ore Geology Reviews. In 2017, Dr. Lightfoot was appointed as the Hutchinson Visiting Industry Professor at the University of Western Ontario, where he is now an Adjunct Professor. Peter received his B.A. in Earth Sciences from Oxford in 1980, his M.Sc. degree from the University of Toronto in 1982 and his Ph.D from the Open University (U.K.) in 1985. He completed post-doctoral studies at the University of Toronto and undertook extensive research on the geology and geochemistry of the Noril'sk ore deposits during his tenure as an Adjunct Professor.

Dr. Lightfoot will assist the Company with Minago exploration and nickel property evaluation for staking and acquisition in the Thompson nickel belt.

About the Minago Project
The Minago Project is located in the southern part of Manitoba's Thompson Nickel Belt ("TNB"), which is the fifth largest sulphide nickel belt in the world based on contained nickel endowment, containing over 18 nickel deposits and over 5 billion lbs of nickel production since 1959. (Naldrett, A.J., 2004, Magmatic Sulfide Deposits; Geology, Geochemistry and Exploration: Springer-Verlag, Berlin, 725 p.).

On July 6, 2021, Silver Elephant announced Mineral Resource Estimate for Minago prepared by Mercator and AGP with an effective date of July 2, 2021 that includes a Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 722 million lbs of nickel, and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 319 million lbs of nickel at an average grade of 0.74% nickel (mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability). The Minago Project has received over $40 million in investment since early 2000.

