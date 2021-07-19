checkAd

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) To Provide Hydrogen Blend Microturbines for Industrial Application in Europe

Austrian Power System will rely on Rooftop Solar to Generate Green Hydrogen

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN), formerly Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST) ("Capstone" or the "Company"), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, announced today that it will be providing two C65 microturbines to Austrian company Innovametall Stahl- und Metallbau for use in an ultra-low emissions Combined Heat & Power (CHP) system. The contract was secured by Wels Strom GmbH, Capstone's distributor in Austria and Germany.

This will be the first hydrogen-fueled microturbine system in Europe. The system will initially run on 10% hydrogen blended with natural gas, with the amount of hydrogen expected to increase as Capstone approves higher blend levels in the future.

Capstone Green Energy is continuing to expand and develop its new Hydrogen Solutions business line. The Company recently released its first commercially available hydrogen-based CHP product, which can safely run on a 10% hydrogen - 90% natural gas mix, and the Company is targeting a commercial release of 30% hydrogen - 70% natural gas mix product by March 31, 2022, the end of Capstone's current fiscal year.

The system to be provided to Innovametall Stahl- und Metallbau, which will provide efficient, on-site power to a powder coating production facility in Freistadt, will be designed in a hybrid configuration in which solar panels installed on the roof of the Innovametall industrial hall will provide renewable electricity. The excess electricity not required for production will be used to generate hydrogen, which will be used to fuel the microturbines. From there, the exhaust from the turbines will be captured and used in the facility's powder coating furnace.

In addition to the microturbine system, which is expected to be commissioned in October 2021, Innovametall has purchased a 10-year Factory Protection Plan, which fixes maintenance costs and provides both planned and unplanned repairs, among other benefits for the duration of the contract.

"This is an important project, particularly as the Austrian government has instituted ambitious plans to integrate hydrogen into its climate and energy strategy," said Leopold Berger, Head of Energy Systems at Wels Strom. "We aim to demonstrate, not just the successful application of renewable hydrogen as a fuel, but also the high efficiency and reliability benefits of this type of a CHP system."

