checkAd

Home Bistro Signs Licensing Agreement with Ayesha Curry

Autor: Accesswire
19.07.2021, 14:00  |  22   |   |   

Acquires TV Host and Cookbook Author's Homemade Meals LLCMIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC PINK:HBIS) ("Home Bistro" or the "Company"), a leading online platform that offers celebrity chef-inspired, gourmet and …

Acquires TV Host and Cookbook Author's Homemade Meals LLC

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC PINK:HBIS) ("Home Bistro" or the "Company"), a leading online platform that offers celebrity chef-inspired, gourmet and lifestyle ready-made meals shipped directly to consumers, announced today that it executed a licensing agreement with TV Host, best-selling cookbook author and philanthropist Ayesha Curry. Further to the transaction, Home Bistro, Inc. acquired Ms. Curry's Homemade Meals LLC, a weekly-delivered service of her family inspired recipes, which were sold direct to consumer as well as in major grocery stores.

Curry, 2x New York Times best-selling cookbook author, television host and producer, and co-founder of the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, has over 7.3 million followers, a platform where she frequently shares her flavor-filled, no-fuss cooking techniques. Curry will be providing the Home Bistro platform with ten of her culinary specialties to be sold online.

Home Bistro CEO Zalmi Duchman stated, "We are very excited to add Ayesha to Home Bistro's growing platform for home delivery celebrity chef-inspired gourmet meals. Her unique signature style recipes with focus on flavor, efficiency and health, have been a hit with millions of her fans and no doubt will be as popular in the form of fully-prepared meals on the Home Bistro platform."

Curry commented, "I've recently been following the evolution and progress of Home Bistro and am excited to bring some of my favorite meals direct to peoples' doorsteps across the country. As a working mom, I know first-hand how busy life can get, and I am always trying to come up with ways to make executing and enjoying a delicious meal more convenient. This partnership with Home Bistro provides me with an opportunity to provide fully-cooked prepared meals of some of my favorite recipes as well as introduce my culinary point-of-view to a whole new audience." Curry added, "I am grateful to be aligned with Home Bistro on the social mission of our partnership, as a portion of every meal sold will be donated to a cause helping to fight hunger in America."

Home Bistro expects to begin shipping Ayesha Meals direct to consumers by October 2021.

About Ayesha Curry

Renowned restauranteur, chef, 2x New York Times best-selling author, philanthropist, television host and producer, and entrepreneur Ayesha Curry is a true multi-hyphenate who is building an empire. Featured on the prestigious 30 Under 30 List by Forbes Magazine, her accessible approach to cooking and passion for entrepreneurial innovation has made her one of the most sought-after experts in food and lifestyle, with over 10 million avid social media followers and subscribers.  Curry partnered with the Meredith Corporation to launch her first ever quarterly lifestyle magazine titled Sweet July. In 2020, she launched her own production company, Sweet July Productions, which focuses on creating content centered around diverse stories and voices.  Curry alongside her husband, launched their family-founded charity Eat. Learn. Play. with a mission to end childhood hunger, ensure universal access to quality education, and enable healthy active lifestyles.

Seite 1 von 3
Home Bistro Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Home Bistro Signs Licensing Agreement with Ayesha Curry Acquires TV Host and Cookbook Author's Homemade Meals LLCMIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC PINK:HBIS) ("Home Bistro" or the "Company"), a leading online platform that offers celebrity chef-inspired, gourmet and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
Charah Solutions Acquires Avon Lake Generating Station from GenOn for Sustainable Environmental ...
SponsorsOne Announces Doc Wylder's Infused Lemonade is Available at Costco in Record Time
AdvanceTC Announces US$3.015 Billion Valuation
SPI Appoints 30+ Year Finance and Law Veteran Randolph Conone as SVP Investor Relations and Finance
Banyan Gold Announces Fully Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $16 Million
Spruce Ridge Finalizes Acquisition of Oil and Gas Wells in Saskatchewan
SUIC Midas Touch Enters a New Frontier of Multi-Level Marketing With A Focus on Blockchain As It ...
Avidian Commences Exploration at the Golden Zone Project in Alaska
META Joins Stanford University SystemX Alliance Affiliates Program
Titel
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
Foundation Farms, Corp., Reports a Second Harvest is Currently Underway
MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its ...
LightPath Technologies Announces a Joint Project for the Development of Light-Weight Broadband ...
Ximen Mining Evaluating Gold Tailings at Wilcox Property - Nelson BC
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.07.21Home Bistro Begins Fresh Meal Delivery Utilizing "Vacuum Skin-Packaging" Technology
Accesswire | Analysen
07.07.21Home Bistro, Inc. Acquires Model Meals
Accesswire | Analysen
25.06.21Home Bistro, Inc. Adds Celebrity Chef Claudia Sandoval to its Online Platform
Accesswire | Analysen