Optec International Announces Expansion to New 50,000 Sq Feet Global HQ

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI). OPTEC International today announced the company is expanding the company's global operations with expansion to a newly acquired 50,000 Sq Feet Corporate & …

The new Park Center Dr, facility is a stand-alone building and comprises of approximately 25% administration and 75% warehouse, assembly, production, and distribution center in addition to the existing 22,000 Sq Feet Scott Street location. The company has already sub-leased the Keystone Admin & Warehouse locations effective August 1 to streamline overhead for the new facility.

OPTEC International today announced the company is expanding the company's global operations with expansion to a newly acquired 50,000 Sq Feet Corporate & Distribution facilities at 1375 Park Center Dr, Vista, CA 92081. The facility is scheduled to open this week and be fully operational by August 1 st and is located within several hundred yards of the company's existing 3 facilities. The new Building signage is also expected to be completed by August 1 st .

Foto: Accesswire

The new Global HQ facility will allow all Optec divisions and subsidiaries to have a physical administrative staffed presence at the company's new Global HQ.

Park Center will serve as the main distribution hub for Optec and its subsidiaries whilst in California Scott Street will serve as additional Overflow/Warehousing for all OPTEC Divisions & Subsidiaries.

OPTEC-Z2O recently successfully certified 2 OPTEC-Z2O staff members for certification of Servpro approved training and final certification in HazMat material clean-up and disposal in light of the company's expansion programs who will also be housed at the new OPTEC Park Center location in the Z2O wing of the facility.

The Company's WeShield subsidiary also has specific areas included in the facility for both product distribution and administration.

The facility encompasses a new HR, IR, and Accounting wing specific to all OPTEC & subsidiary related matters.

OPTEC CEO Roger Pawson commented "OPTEC is the final stages of negotiations for additional acquisitions all with positive revenues and outlook in similar sector related business to our current business operations. Having the ability for these divisions to have their Corporate operations housed and overseen in the new Park Center locations, will have tremendous impact on daily oversights for both operations and financial overview for the company".