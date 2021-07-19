checkAd

GlobeX Data Launches 30 Seconds "Sekur" Commercial on CNBC, Bloomberg TV, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News Channel, Fox Business News as Part of USA Launch Strategy

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS)(FRA:GDT) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce that, as part of its US mass marketing strategy to bring awareness to GlobeX Data's Sekur solution, it is launching a 30 seconds commercial that has started airing today July 19 2021 on the following TV channels: CNBC, Bloomberg TV, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News Channel, Fox Business News. The commercials will air in total 116 times as part of a marketing test campaign from July 19 2021 to August 15 2021.

The commercial will describe Sekur's attributes as the leading Swiss hosted Privacy and Security communications application, such as military grade encrypted email and secure messaging, the independent non-Big Tech platform Sekur uses and the fact that Sekur does not data mine users' data, and Sekur's unique proprietary feature called Chats-by-invites, letting a Sekur user message a non-Sekur user, without the recipient having to download Sekur.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: 'We are very happy to be launching our Sekur 30 seconds commercial in the United States on such prestigious and popular channels. The target audiences of CNBC, Bloomberg TV, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News Channel, Fox Business News, are a perfect match for Sekur, as Privacy and Security has become a very hot topic and a big problematic as consumers and businesses' data are being mined constantly, violating people's privacy and security and risking intellectual property of businesses in the USA and throughout the world. We look forward to introduce Sekur, and its many unique benefits, such as Swiss hosted data privacy and security, and the right for consumers and businesses not to have their data mined by third party service providers. As we are not connected, and never have been connected, to AWS, Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud platforms, commonly referred to as "Big Tech", we can offer a truly independent, private and secure means of communications through secure messaging, secure voice record transfer and secure email and secure video conferencing, through our proprietary technology and our secure servers based in Switzerland. As we move forward, and our brand becomes synonymous with data privacy over the coming months and years, we look forward to offer true data privacy and no data mining to all Americans."

