GlobeX Data Launches 30 Seconds "Sekur" Commercial on CNBC, Bloomberg TV, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News Channel, Fox Business News as Part of USA Launch Strategy

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS)(FRA:GDT) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce that, as part of its US mass marketing strategy to bring awareness to GlobeX Data's Sekur solution, it is launching a 30 seconds commercial that has started airing today July 19 2021 on the following TV channels: CNBC, Bloomberg TV, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News Channel, Fox Business News. The commercials will air in total 116 times as part of a marketing test campaign from July 19 2021 to August 15 2021. The commercial will describe Sekur 's attributes as the leading Swiss hosted Privacy and Security communications application, such as military grade encrypted email and secure messaging, the independent non-Big Tech platform Sekur uses and the fact that Sekur does not data mine users' data, and Sekur 's unique proprietary feature called Chats-by-invites, letting a Sekur user message a non-Sekur user, without the recipient having to download Sekur .