Aurcrest Gold Provides Update on Ranger Lake Gold Property Exploration Program

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / AurCrest Gold Inc. (the "Company" or "AurCrest") (TSXV:AGO) is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing exploration program at the Company's Ranger Lake Gold Property, Ontario. Diamond drilling for a total of nine (9) holes comprising 1,683 metres (m) was completed in June. A map of drill collar locations and orientations can be found on the Company's website at www.aurcrest.ca. In total, eight (8) of the nine (9) drill holes in the Phase 1 program intersected zones of polymetallic sulphide mineralization. Surface prospecting also identified one (1) outcrop, located approximately seventy-five (75) metres ESE from the drill program site that hosted a 15cm-wide quartz-biotite vein containing up to 8% sulphides. Selected core samples are being prepared for scanning electron microprobe analysis (SEMPA) to correlate mineralization and observations with the pending geochemical results.