Silver X Announces USD$6.5M in YTD Concentrate Sales, Completion of 4,000M Infill Drilling and Commencement of 25,000M Resource Expansion and Definition Drill Programme

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / SILVER X MINING CORP. (TSXV:AGX) (OTC PINK:WRPSF) (" Silver X " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on recent mining, mine development and exploration activities at its Nueva Recuperada Project located in Huancavelica, Peru.

Nueva Recuperada Mining Project

Silver X's Nueva Recuperada project lies in the heart of Peru's premier silver-lead-zinc belt. The 15,000-hectare district-sized project (see Figure 1) was assembled through acquisitions from major silver producers such as Compañia de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN) and Pan American Silver (PASS). The Nueva Recuperada project includes: (i) the Tangana Mine, a 500 tpd precious and base-metal operation; (ii) Esperanza, a historic silver-polymetallic mine with exploration upside; (iii) Maria Luz, a highly prospective silver vein system; and (iv) San Antonio vein, within the Tangana mining unit. The Nueva Recuperada project has a reported 7,324,000 tonnes inferred resource at grades of 130.32 g/t Ag, 3.17% Pb/T, 2.04% Zn/T and includes a 600 tpd fully permitted processing facility that has been operating since 2019 (see Figure 2)[1]. In detail:

Tangana Mine - Silver, Gold, Lead & Zinc: The Tangana mine is currently producing an average of 500 tpd. The Tangana vein hosts 4,840,015 tonnes of inferred resource grading 116.33 g/t Ag, 3.35% Pb and 1.63% Zn[2]. Production infrastructure development at Tangana is being optimized by the recently completed 4,000-meter infill drill programme.

Figure 1: Silver X's Nueva Recuperada project lies in the heart of Peru's premier silver-polymetallic district. Huancavelica hosts mining tenements for BHP, Teck, Pan American Silver, Newmont, Barrick, and Buenaventura, amongst others

Polymetallic resources at Tangana are hosted in both a carbonate zone that includes thick (4-meter average width) carbonate replacement-type veins and a large andesitic zone that hosts additional resources (1.4-meter average width veins). There is evidence of high and intermediate sulphidation mineralizing events throughout the Tangana Mine. In Q3 2021, Silver X plans to develop a number of portals and other supporting mine infrastructure to access the Cauca, Morlupo and Tangana 2 veins.