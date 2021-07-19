AmmPower Corp. is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Zhenyu Zhang, Ph.D as Chief Technologist

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / AmmPower Corp. (CSE: AMMP ) (OTCQB: AMMPF ) (FSE: 601A ) (the "Company" or "AmmPower"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Zhenyu Zhang, Ph.D as Chief Technologist. Dr Zhang is a graduate of …

Dr Zhang is a graduate of the Colorado School of Mines, one of the few leading research universities in the ammonia energy field. There he specialized in the development of catalytic membrane reactors for efficient ammonia synthesis and decomposition. As Chief Technologist he will lead AmmPower's development of both novel ammonia producing catalyst technologies as well as hydrogen releasing ammonia dissociation or "cracking" technologies.

Dr. Gary Benninger, AmmPower CEO and Executive Chairman welcomed Dr. Zhang by saying, "I am very pleased to personally welcome Zhenyu to our AmmPower team where he will hold a key leadership position, guiding us in our quest to create a greener world."

Dr Zhang has published several scientific papers in this field. In a series of Dr. Zhang's publications presented at the ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering journal and the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) annual meetings, he proposed the design of a novel configuration for catalytic membrane reactors for simultaneous hydrogen production and purification from ammonia decomposition.

The success of this work also led to the launch of a research project, with a $2 million research award funded by the Department of Energy (DOE), where Dr. Zhang led the project in conceptualization, process design, data curation, and formal analysis. Dr. Zhang's pioneering studies have created a pathway for future ammonia production that is distributed, more energy-efficient, and powered by renewables.

Dr. Zhang's position at AmmPower received recommendation support from academic innovators and international industry experts, including professors from Colorado School of Mines, Clarkson University, State University of New York Buffalo, science specialists at Saudi Aramco, and a program manager at New Energy Nexus.

Mr. Bharti, AmmPower President states, "Dr. Zhang is truly a global leader in the green ammonia space. As Chief Technologist, Dr. Zhang will help lead our incredible team in the delivery of novel, economical, and scalable solutions in bringing green ammonia to our near-term customers around the world. AmmPower is incredibly fortunate to have someone as distinguished as Dr. Zhang join the company."