checkAd

AmmPower Corp. is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Zhenyu Zhang, Ph.D as Chief Technologist

Autor: Accesswire
19.07.2021, 14:00  |  35   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / AmmPower Corp. (CSE: AMMP ) (OTCQB: AMMPF ) (FSE: 601A ) (the "Company" or "AmmPower"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Zhenyu Zhang, Ph.D as Chief Technologist. Dr Zhang is a graduate of …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / AmmPower Corp. (CSE: AMMP ) (OTCQB: AMMPF ) (FSE: 601A ) (the "Company" or "AmmPower"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Zhenyu Zhang, Ph.D as Chief Technologist.

Dr Zhang is a graduate of the Colorado School of Mines, one of the few leading research universities in the ammonia energy field. There he specialized in the development of catalytic membrane reactors for efficient ammonia synthesis and decomposition. As Chief Technologist he will lead AmmPower's development of both novel ammonia producing catalyst technologies as well as hydrogen releasing ammonia dissociation or "cracking" technologies.

Dr. Gary Benninger, AmmPower CEO and Executive Chairman welcomed Dr. Zhang by saying, "I am very pleased to personally welcome Zhenyu to our AmmPower team where he will hold a key leadership position, guiding us in our quest to create a greener world."

Dr Zhang has published several scientific papers in this field. In a series of Dr. Zhang's publications presented at the ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering journal and the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) annual meetings, he proposed the design of a novel configuration for catalytic membrane reactors for simultaneous hydrogen production and purification from ammonia decomposition.

The success of this work also led to the launch of a research project, with a $2 million research award funded by the Department of Energy (DOE), where Dr. Zhang led the project in conceptualization, process design, data curation, and formal analysis. Dr. Zhang's pioneering studies have created a pathway for future ammonia production that is distributed, more energy-efficient, and powered by renewables.

Dr. Zhang's position at AmmPower received recommendation support from academic innovators and international industry experts, including professors from Colorado School of Mines, Clarkson University, State University of New York Buffalo, science specialists at Saudi Aramco, and a program manager at New Energy Nexus.

Mr. Bharti, AmmPower President states, "Dr. Zhang is truly a global leader in the green ammonia space. As Chief Technologist, Dr. Zhang will help lead our incredible team in the delivery of novel, economical, and scalable solutions in bringing green ammonia to our near-term customers around the world. AmmPower is incredibly fortunate to have someone as distinguished as Dr. Zhang join the company."

Seite 1 von 3
AmmPower Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AmmPower Corp. is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Zhenyu Zhang, Ph.D as Chief Technologist VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / AmmPower Corp. (CSE: AMMP ) (OTCQB: AMMPF ) (FSE: 601A ) (the "Company" or "AmmPower"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Zhenyu Zhang, Ph.D as Chief Technologist. Dr Zhang is a graduate of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
Charah Solutions Acquires Avon Lake Generating Station from GenOn for Sustainable Environmental ...
SponsorsOne Announces Doc Wylder's Infused Lemonade is Available at Costco in Record Time
AdvanceTC Announces US$3.015 Billion Valuation
SPI Appoints 30+ Year Finance and Law Veteran Randolph Conone as SVP Investor Relations and Finance
Banyan Gold Announces Fully Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $16 Million
Spruce Ridge Finalizes Acquisition of Oil and Gas Wells in Saskatchewan
SUIC Midas Touch Enters a New Frontier of Multi-Level Marketing With A Focus on Blockchain As It ...
Avidian Commences Exploration at the Golden Zone Project in Alaska
META Joins Stanford University SystemX Alliance Affiliates Program
Titel
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
Foundation Farms, Corp., Reports a Second Harvest is Currently Underway
MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its ...
LightPath Technologies Announces a Joint Project for the Development of Light-Weight Broadband ...
Ximen Mining Evaluating Gold Tailings at Wilcox Property - Nelson BC
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
24.06.21DGAP-News: AmmPower Corp. ernennt Paul Mascarenas OBE zum Senior Advisor und Chairman des Advisory Boards (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
23.06.21AmmPower Corp. ernennt Paul Mascarenas OBE zu Senior Advisor und Chairman des Advisory Board
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
23.06.21AmmPower Corp. Appoints Paul Mascarenas OBE as Senior Advisor and Chairman of the Advisory Board
Accesswire | Analysen
22.06.21DGAP-News: AmmPower Corp. - endgültiges Abkommen hinsichtlich Übernahme von 'Hydrogen One' unterzeichnet (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
21.06.21AmmPower Corp. unterzeichnet endgültiges Abkommen hinsichtlich Übernahme von Hydrogen One
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
21.06.21AmmPower Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Hydrogen One
Accesswire | Analysen