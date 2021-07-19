EV Biologics NFT Dividend Update

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / EV Biologics Corp, OTC PINK:YECO, today updated shareholders about its NFT dividend.On July 14, 2021 the Company announced a dividend of 1 NFT for every 100 shares of YECO common stock. The NFTs will be …

On July 14, 2021 the Company announced a dividend of 1 NFT for every 100 shares of YECO common stock. The NFTs will be distributed via a special dividend to YECO's shareholders of record on July 30, 2021. Shareholders possessing less than 100 shares will not be eligible for this special dividend.

MS Token is currently in the production stage of this groundbreaking NFT which promises to be a 'world's first'. The Company will release a preliminary image of the NFT later this week.

CEO Daniel Mckinney said, 'This NFT is timed to chronicle an important step in our technical development, and its imagery will capture the essence of our technology. Also, as a strategic decision to greatly benefit the Company, I have elected not to exercise my right to receive the NFTs allotted to me. Furthermore, in an effort to support the Company, another large shareholder has also opted out of the distribution. This decision means that 3,542,267 (49%) control shares will not receive their 35,422 NFTs. As a result, the Company will retain these NFTs as a balance sheet asset. ($10,626,000) This will facilitate one of the main qualifications to apply for the OTCQX.'

EV Biologics acquired the complete limited series of seventy-two thousand two hundred and fifty-three (72,253) NFTs from MS Token LLC, for $300 USD per NFT, for a total of $21,675,900 covered by a convertible note from YECO secured by stock.

MS Token has elected to receive compensation in the form of future security tokens issued in an upcoming STO by the Company, rather than YECO common stock.

EV Biologics was previously a Nasdaq listed company and intends to apply to up-list to OTCQX before the end of 2021.

What is a Non-Fungible Token? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gSLiX1QihEc https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_V0-HGMB8SI About MS Token LLC

With a treasure trove of exclusive content to draw upon, MS Token, the owner of the Millennium Sapphire has put together a team of industry leaders to create a powerful NFT production studio leveraging off of content carved on the Sapphire. 134 scenes, representing the high points in human civilization over the past 5,000 years are carved on the Millennium Sapphire. These carvings form the inspiration of MS Token's NFT productions.