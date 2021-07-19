Cortexyme to Host Symposium at AAIC 2021

Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX), a company advancing a pivotal trial in Alzheimer’s disease with top-line data expected in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a growing pipeline of therapeutics for degenerative diseases , announced that it will host a corporate sponsored symposium and dinner held in conjunction with the Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2021 ( AAIC ) taking place July 26-30, 2021, in Denver, Colorado, as well as virtually. The symposium titled “Getting to the Root Cause of Alzheimer’s Disease: An Innovative, Upstream Approach for Disease Modification” will be held on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mountain Time at the Hilton Denver City Center. Led by Cortexyme’s chief executive officer, co-founder, and chair Casey Lynch and chief medical officer Michael Detke, M.D., Ph.D., the symposium will provide an informative presentation on how Cortexyme is moving beyond the prevailing targets to deliver a game-changing shift in Alzheimer’s disease treatment.

Cortexyme is pioneering an innovative, upstream, and disease-modifying therapeutic approach to Alzheimer's disease as the company advances toward top-line data in the fourth quarter 2021 from its Phase 2/3 GAIN Trial, a potentially pivotal study in 643 mild to moderate Alzheimer’s patients. Cortexyme’s seminal discovery, along with confirmatory clinical and preclinical studies, demonstrate that the intracellular pathogen, P. gingivalis is found in the brain of more than 90% of Alzheimer’s patients and that a simple oral infection of P. gingivalis in animals results in brain infiltration and downstream hallmark Alzheimer’s pathologies, including Aβ42 production, tau hyperphosphorylation, microglial activation, and neurodegeneration. The company’s lead drug candidate, atuzaginstat (COR388), is a first-in-class, orally administered, and brain penetrant small-molecule targeting P. gingivalis, which is upstream of neuronal death and Alzheimer’s disease pathology. Atuzaginstat blocks gingipains, protease virulence factors secreted by P. gingivalis, which are required for its survival and responsible for its toxicity. Cortexyme’s innovative therapeutic approach continues to be supported by research from laboratories around the world published in peer-reviewed scientific journals.