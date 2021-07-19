checkAd

Xylem Innovation Cuts Treatment Clarification Costs, Delivers 80% Reduction Of Solids With Reduced Maintenance

Global water technology company, Xylem (NYSE:XYL), has today unveiled a breakthrough solution to support the efficient removal of solids in water treatment applications. Xylem’s new Leopold Texler lamella clarifier is unique to the market as its lamellas are made from a recyclable, hydrophobic geotextile material – a durable, high-density polyethylene (HDPE) – which reduces service and maintenance requirements while cutting solids by more than 80%.

Current lamella plate clarifiers are made from heavy stainless steel plates which require extensive support structures and significant capital investment. When exposed to sun, steel reflects ultra-violet (UV) rays and promotes algae growth in the clarifier, reducing the clarification performance and requiring regular, manual cleaning. The Leopold Texler system uses hydrophobic geotextile, a woven HDPE which naturally repels water and reduces the need for cleaning. The flexible design allows for cost-effective retrofitting by using existing rectangular basins, which significantly reduces the overall construction costs while increasing the flow capacity by up to 100%*. Carbon dioxide (CO2) footprint for raw material production is reduced by approximately 80% due to a change in material from virgin stainless steel to virgin HDPE, along with reduced material weight.

Texler comes with a UV cover to prevent algae growth and protect against debris entering the clarifier. Unlike steel plates, HDPE is also 100% corrosion free. This extends the lifetime of the product and significantly reduces service and maintenance requirements. An innovative trough cover design provides a catwalk for operators to access the system for servicing, eliminating exposure to slippery walking surfaces.

Salvador Dominguez, Global Product Manager at Xylem said, “Utilities are under pressure to meet growing demand for clean water. This challenge is paired with aging infrastructure and tightening resources. The Leopold Texler lamella clarifier will help solve these challenges, reducing the overall construction costs, minimizing maintenance and providing a flexible and sustainable solution that can be easily retrofitted into existing basins, helping utilities to cost-effectively increase treatment capacity and improve service for their communities.”

Xylem’s Leopold Texler employs a proven lamella clarifier design feature whereby lamella sheets are installed at an inclined 55° angle to significantly expand the clarification surface area. Solids settle on the lamella sheets as water flows through trough covers featuring an integrated v-notch weir, resulting in even distribution of flow throughout the clarifier. As a result, water treatment capacity of existing rectangular clarification systems can be increased by up to 100%, with over 80% reduction in solids and turbidity values starting as low as 1 NTU. The Texler solution’s modular design allows for easy maintenance as each lamella sheet can be easily removed independently.

*Compared to rectangular clarification systems.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with innovation. Our more than 16,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $4.88 billion in 2020. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.

