Clarion Partners Real Estate Income Fund Inc. Class S Shares (CPRSX), Class T Shares (CPRTX), Class D Shares (CPRDX) and Class I Shares (CPREX) Announces Results of Tender Offer

Clarion Partners Real Estate Income Fund Inc. (“CPREIF” or the “Fund”) announced today the results of its issuer tender offer for up to 5.0% of the Fund’s aggregate net asset value (“NAV”), or $3.26 million, at a price per share equal to the net asset value per share of each class of common stock (a “Share”), as of July 15, 2021, the date on which the tender offer expired (the “Expiration Date”).

A total of 2,369.668 Class T Shares were duly tendered and not withdrawn, representing 0.03% of the Fund’s NAV. The purchase price of properly tendered Class T Shares was $10.83 per Share as of the close of the trading session on the New York Stock Exchange on the Expiration Date. The Fund expects to transmit payment to purchase the duly tendered and accepted Shares on or about July 19, 2021. Shares that were tendered but not accepted for payment, if applicable, and Shares that were not tendered will remain outstanding. The Fund intends, but is not obligated, to conduct quarterly tender offers for up to 5.0% of the aggregate NAV of its common stock then outstanding as of the applicable valuation date. Repurchases will be made at such times and on such terms as may be determined by the Fund’s Board of Directors, in its sole discretion. However, no assurance can be given that repurchases will occur or that any common stock properly tendered will be repurchased by the Fund.