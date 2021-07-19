Williams Industrial Services Group to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Industrial Conference

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (NYSE American: WLMS), an infrastructure, construction and maintenance services company, today announced that it will participate in the Jefferies Virtual Industrial Conference on August 3, 2021. A general presentation by management will be held at 8:00 a.m. Eastern, with one-on-one calls scheduled throughout the day.

If institutional investors would like to participate, please contact your Jefferies representative or Williams’ investor relations.