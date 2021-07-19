Williams Industrial Services Group to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Industrial Conference
Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (NYSE American: WLMS), an infrastructure, construction and maintenance services company, today announced that it will participate in the Jefferies Virtual Industrial Conference on August 3, 2021. A general presentation by management will be held at 8:00 a.m. Eastern, with one-on-one calls scheduled throughout the day.
If institutional investors would like to participate, please contact your Jefferies representative or Williams’ investor relations.
About Williams
Williams Industrial Services Group has been safely helping plant owners and operators enhance asset value for more than 50 years. The Company provides a broad range of infrastructure related services to customers in energy and industrial end markets, including construction, maintenance, modification and support services. Williams’ mission is to be the preferred provider of construction, maintenance, and specialty services through commitment to superior safety performance, focus on innovation, and dedication to delivering unsurpassed value to its customers.
Additional information about Williams can be found on its website: www.wisgrp.com.
