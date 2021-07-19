checkAd

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. Receives Minimal Redemptions; Faraday Future to Ring the Opening Bell at Nasdaq

Faraday Future ("FF" or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, today announced the deadline for electing redemptions has passed and that 99.91% of the funds will remain in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp.’s (“PSAC’s”) trust account as of the closing of PSAC’s proposed business combination with FF.

In addition, the Company will host a webcast of its opening bell ringing ceremony at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square on Thursday, July 22, 2021 to celebrate its forthcoming public listing.

The company will also have an online launch event in the morning of the same day to announce the Futurist Product Officer (FPO) program, as well as the new reservation policy of the ultimate intelligent techluxury FF 91 Futurist.

Faraday Future remains on track to complete its previously announced business combination with Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: PSAC) on July 21, 2021, which is expected to provide approximately $1 billion in gross proceeds.

The bell ringing day series of events, including the market opening ceremony will occur on Thursday, July 22, 2021 beginning at 8:10 a.m. ET and can be viewed via the FF intelligent APP, which can be downloaded through the following link: [http://appdownload.ff.com].

Users can reserve an FF 91 now at: https://www.ff.com/us/reserve.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Established in May 2014, FF is a global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, headquartered in Los Angeles, California. FF's vision is to create a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem that empowers everyone to move, connect, breathe, and live freely. FF aims to perpetually improve the way people move by creating a forward-thinking mobility ecosystem that integrates clean energy, AI, the Internet and new usership models. With the FF 91, FF has envisioned a vehicle that redefines transportation, mobility, and connectivity, creating a true “third Internet living space,” complementing users’ home and smartphone Internet experience.

ABOUT PROPERTY SOLUTIONS ACQUISITION CORP.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more differentiated businesses. The company is managed by Co-CEOs Jordan Vogel and Aaron Feldman.

