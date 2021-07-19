Akoya Announces Publication of the MITRE Study, the First Multi-Institutional Analytical Demonstration of a Spatial Biology Workflow, in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer

Results from the study provide evidence of standardization of an automated spatial biology workflow, based on the company’s Phenoptics multiplex immunofluorescence (mIF) platform, for clinical and translational research

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences, Inc., (Nasdaq: AKYA) The Spatial Biology Company, today announced that the Phenoptics mIF solution was used in a multi-site study to demonstrate and validate an automated end-to-end workflow that characterizes PD-1/PD-L1 immune checkpoint signaling in tumor tissue samples. The paper titled, “Multi-institutional TSA-amplified Multiplexed Immunofluorescence Reproducibility Evaluation (MITRE Study),” was published in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (JITC) in July 2021. The MITRE results are an important step toward standardizing an automated mIF-based spatial biology workflow that provides the level of performance needed to support clinical trials and that can be applied to clinical testing in the future.



Top immuno-oncology and pathology experts from five institutions collaborated with Akoya to conduct the MITRE study, including Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Yale University School of Medicine, Earle A. Chiles Research Institute, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Bristol Myers Squibb.

“I am very excited by the results of this study because it is the first multi-institutional study of its kind involving mIF, representing an approach that should be part of every effort to develop a biomarker platform for trials and eventual clinical use,” said Dr. David Rimm, Professor of Pathology at Yale University School of Medicine and one of the lead principal investigators on the study.

Immunotherapy utilizes the patient’s immune system to fight cancer and has delivered durable benefit to some subsets of patients with advanced disease, representing a significant step forward in the quest to conquer cancer. However, a majority of the patients still do not respond to treatment. There is a pressing need for accurate, predictive biomarkers to differentiate responders from non-responders. Recent studies have demonstrated that spatial biomarkers are able to predict immunotherapy response with greater accuracy than current methods1,2.