checkAd

DGAP-News SIGNA Development Selection AG successfully places first green bond in the amount of €300m

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.07.2021, 14:11  |  48   |   |   

DGAP-News: SIGNA Real Estate Management GmbH / Key word(s): Bond/Real Estate
SIGNA Development Selection AG successfully places first green bond in the amount of €300m

19.07.2021 / 14:11
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, DISTRIBUTED OR TRANSMITTED IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA.

SIGNA Development Selection AG successfully places first green bond in the amount of €300m

Vienna, July 19, 2021 - SIGNA Development Selection AG (SDS), one of Europe's leading real estate developers, has successfully issued its first green bond. The Senior Unsecured Green Bond issue - SDS's first capital market transaction - has a volume of €300 million, a 5-year maturity and a 5.50% p.a. coupon. The bond, issued by SIGNA Development Finance S.C.S., a wholly owned subsidiary of SDS, and backed by a guarantee from SDS, was placed with institutional investors, mainly from Europe, and it was significantly oversubscribed. 100% of the proceeds from this bond will be invested in suitable sustainable projects. This issue represents the first placement of a green bond by a real estate developer in the DACH region in 2021.

With this first capital market transaction, SDS - as a major real estate developer in Europe with a gross development value of €8.4b - will expand and strengthen its capital base.

Issuing green financing instruments is a part of SIGNA's comprehensive sustainability strategy and contributes to the reallocation of capital market flows to sustainable investments. SIGNA Development Selection AG adheres to a guiding principle of sustainable, future-proof development.

Manuel Pirolt, CFO SIGNA Development Selection AG: "With our first listed bond, we have successfully positioned ourselves in the capital market and significantly expanded our investor base. The high demand underscores the attractiveness of our offer and the level of conviction of our investors. We are pleased to see this confidence placed in us and see this as a confirmation of our strategic orientation."

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News SIGNA Development Selection AG successfully places first green bond in the amount of €300m DGAP-News: SIGNA Real Estate Management GmbH / Key word(s): Bond/Real Estate SIGNA Development Selection AG successfully places first green bond in the amount of €300m 19.07.2021 / 14:11 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg boosts production in the e-mobility sector
EQS-News: Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE: Hauptversammlung stimmt mit hohen Zustimmungsraten sämtlichen ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Produktion im Bereich E-Mobilität
Devirex Marktentwicklung lipivir
EQS-News: Meyer Burger solar modules successfully certified according to important standards IEC 61215 and ...
EQS-News: Striatus unveiled: the first-of-its-kind 3D Concrete Printed bridge
DGAP-News: Hypoport SE: Plattformbasierte Geschäftsmodelle setzten erfolgreiches Wachstum fort
Ausdehnung des Explorationsprogramms auf neue Konzessionsgebiete sorgt für Kaufphantasie.
DGAP-News: CECONOMY with strong trading in countries less affected by COVID-19 in the third quarter - German ...
Titel
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys schließt Übernahme von Constellation Pharmaceuticals ab, mit der Transformation stärkt ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 3 Trading ...
EQS-News: Press Release: Sygnum Bank and Artemundi tokenize a Picasso on the blockchain
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Hochwasser-Geschädigte erhalten von Hornbach unbürokratisch Soforthilfe
DGAP-News: PAION STARTET VERMARKTUNG VON GIAPREZA(R) (ANGIOTENSIN II) ZUR BEHANDLUNG DER REFRAKTÄREN ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement