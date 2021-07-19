SIGNA Development Selection AG successfully places first green bond in the amount of €300m

Vienna, July 19, 2021 - SIGNA Development Selection AG (SDS), one of Europe's leading real estate developers, has successfully issued its first green bond. The Senior Unsecured Green Bond issue - SDS's first capital market transaction - has a volume of €300 million, a 5-year maturity and a 5.50% p.a. coupon. The bond, issued by SIGNA Development Finance S.C.S., a wholly owned subsidiary of SDS, and backed by a guarantee from SDS, was placed with institutional investors, mainly from Europe, and it was significantly oversubscribed. 100% of the proceeds from this bond will be invested in suitable sustainable projects. This issue represents the first placement of a green bond by a real estate developer in the DACH region in 2021.



With this first capital market transaction, SDS - as a major real estate developer in Europe with a gross development value of €8.4b - will expand and strengthen its capital base.



Issuing green financing instruments is a part of SIGNA's comprehensive sustainability strategy and contributes to the reallocation of capital market flows to sustainable investments. SIGNA Development Selection AG adheres to a guiding principle of sustainable, future-proof development.



Manuel Pirolt, CFO SIGNA Development Selection AG: "With our first listed bond, we have successfully positioned ourselves in the capital market and significantly expanded our investor base. The high demand underscores the attractiveness of our offer and the level of conviction of our investors. We are pleased to see this confidence placed in us and see this as a confirmation of our strategic orientation."

