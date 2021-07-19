Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC At the close of business Friday 16 July 2021:

- excluding income, 1068.4p

- including income, 1072.0p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1055.0p

- including income, 1058.6p

Alliance Trust PLC Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320

