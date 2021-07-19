checkAd

META Joins Stanford University SystemX Alliance Affiliates Program

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced that META has joined the Stanford University SystemX …

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced that META has joined the Stanford University SystemX Alliance industry affiliates program, which provides member companies a highly leveraged and cost-effective method to sponsor pre-competitive, collaborative research at Stanford.

Membership in the SystemX Alliance offers a number of potential benefits to help META achieve its growth and recruitment objectives. The Company expects to sponsor basic research conducted at Stanford. Membership will also allow META to connect with students for recruitment, to advertise internship opportunities, to host a TRIP (Technology Research in Progress) visit to a META facility, and to network at workshops and conferences.

"With META's growing footprint in Silicon Valley, we are extremely pleased to join the SystemX Alliance," said George Palikaras, President and CEO/Founder of META. "This program enables us to sponsor basic research, either via collaborative teams in focus areas such as photonic, augmented reality, solar and quantum technologies, or by supporting interns and individual students on jointly defined projects. We also look forward to SystemX seminars, conferences and opportunities for networking and communicating with some of the world's most talented students and faculty."

META is committed to supporting and growing the field of metamaterials scientific research. The Company has a strong internship program, and over the last 6 years it has already completed approximately 70 internships, offering graduate hiring opportunities. META has an active $1.29M Mitacs Accelerate program and been named as the top Co-op employer of the Year by Dalhousie University, sponsoring PhDs and postdoctoral researchers. The Company continues to invest in STEM and collaborate with global leading Colleges and Universities.

About Meta Materials Inc.

META® delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, highly functional materials. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Global Cleantech 100 company. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.

