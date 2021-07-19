SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Puma SE - Sales growth in Q2: +96% – Est./PT up, remains HOLD

Puma SE (Update) Retail MCap EUR 15.2bn HOLD, PT EUR 102.50 (+1% potential)

Research update Puma has published preliminary figures for Q2. According to these figures, sales rose to EUR 1.589 billion, with currency-adjusted growth of 96%. Operating profit (EBIT) was EUR 109 million, compared to a loss of EUR 115 million in the prior-year quarter. Puma now expects full-year currency-adjusted sales to increase by at least 20%. Previously, around 15% had been cited. EBIT is now expected to be between EUR 244 million and EUR 500 million, after "a significant improvement" had previously been advised. We expect the currency burdens to weaken significantly in the course of the year and now anticipate a nominal increase in sales of 19.8%. Sales and earnings in subsequent years are also likely to be significantly higher than we have previously expected. We have upgraded our forecast data. Consequently, we are raising our DCF-based price target from EUR 81.00 to EUR 102.50. Our rating remains "Hold" with a marginal upside potential.