checkAd
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Puma SE - Sales growth in Q2: +96% – Est./PT up, remains HOLD

SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Puma SE - Sales growth in Q2: +96% – Est./PT up, remains HOLD

Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
19.07.2021, 14:28  |  24   |   |   

Puma has published preliminary figures for Q2. According to these figures, sales rose to EUR 1.589 billion, with currency-adjusted growth of 96%.

PUMA Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Puma SE - Sales growth in Q2: +96% – Est./PT up, remains HOLD Puma has published preliminary figures for Q2. According to these figures, sales rose to EUR 1.589 billion, with currency-adjusted growth of 96%. Operating profit (EBIT) was EUR 109 million, compared to a loss of EUR 115 million in the prior-year quarter. Puma now expects full-year currency-adjusted sales to increase by at least 20%. Previously, around 15% had been cited. EBIT is now expected to be between EUR 244 million and EUR 500 million, after "a significant improvement" had previously been advised.

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Puma SE - Sales growth in Q2: +96% – Est./PT up, remains HOLD
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Südzucker AG - Sugar Segment on the way back to profits; ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: WashTec AG - Improving momentum in Q4; reiterate BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Fraport AG - Traffic figures confirm recovery, but still way to go PT ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Gerresheimer AG - Earnings burdened by higher costs; PT down; remains ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Puma SE - Sales growth in Q2: +96% – Est./PT up, remains HOLD
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy Resources - Randaktivität in Norwegen vor IPO (1) 
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy Resources - Spin-off and IPO of noncore battery metals ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Multitude SE - Transforming to high quality business
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: The Social Chain AG - US activities expanded; BUY confirmed
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Teva neuer Vermarktungspartner; KAUFEN
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Aixtron SE - MOCVD: Tools for Megatrends
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Atoss Software AG - Quality company, but detached valuation; SELL
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG - FY 20 figures in-line, ready to take-off; ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: KION Group AG - What e-commerce & global supply chains call for
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: S&T AG - FY guidance confirmed backed by continued strong order ...
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Testläufe der Pilotanlage gestartet, Ingenieurteam ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy Resources - Randaktivität in Norwegen vor IPO (1) 
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Ausgestattet mit den Mitteln zur Beschleunigung des ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Zuschreibung des Blockbusterpotential
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - “Indispensable player on path to commercialize ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Kooperation mit Spezialisten für biopharmazeutische ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Zeitnah stehen jetzt Wegmarken der Projektperformance an
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank bundles its Hydrogen activities; BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: LS telcom AG - Umsatzverdopplung in H2 erwartet; KAUFEN bestätigt
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: S&T AG - Final 2020 in-line; Off to a good 2021; BUY

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:59 UhrANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank hebt Ziel für Puma SE auf 92 Euro - 'Hold'
dpa-AFX | Analysen: andere
17.07.21Puma glänzt mit sehr starken Zahlen – sind jetzt neue Kursrekorde in Sicht?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
16.07.21ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman hebt Ziel für Puma SE auf 118 Euro - 'Buy'
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
16.07.21GOLDMAN SACHS stuft Puma SE auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
16.07.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Nach Dax-Rekordhoch endet Woche mit Verlusten
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
16.07.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 16.07.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21JEFFERIES stuft Puma SE auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
16.07.21Aktien Frankfurt: Dax nach Rücksetzer wenig bewegt
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
16.07.21UBS stuft Puma SE auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
16.07.21Aktien Frankfurt: Dax nach Rücksetzer am Vortag etwas erholt
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte