Get a Taste of Dwayne Johnson’s Teremana Ultra-Premium Tequila with Applebee’s NEW $7 Mana Margaritas

Applebee’s is taking its margarita game to the next level with the NEW $7 Mana Margaritas. Featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Teremana ultra-premium small batch tequila, Applebee’s latest premium cocktails are sure to make a splash.*

Get a Taste of Dwayne Johnson’s Teremana Ultra-Premium Tequila with Applebee’s NEW $7 Mana Margaritas (Photo: Business Wire)

Get your squad together for a drink and celebrate getting back to your neighborhood Applebee’s with the Blue Aloha Margarita - a Hawaiian-inspired margarita made with Teremana Blanco Tequila, blue curacao, pineapple juice and lime. Or if you’re looking for some adventure, grab a Strawberry Coconut Margarita made with Teremana Blanco Tequila, Malibu Coconut, strawberry and lime. Applebee’s $7 Mana Margaritas are part of our Mucho cocktails and served in our signature Mucho glass.

“We’re excited to take you on a tropical adventure this summer with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and his ultra-premium tequila at Applebee’s locations across the country,” says Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “Crafted with love and by hand, ask your server to ‘Bring The Mana’ and they’ll deliver a top-notch, signature margarita right to your table.”

To find your local restaurant to dine-in, visit Applebees.com/restaurants. To order Applebee’s To Go or delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google).

For even more exclusive deals and specials, guests can sign-up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Applebee’s E-Club and receive a welcome offer!

*Must be 21+. Void where prohibited. Tax & gratuity excluded. Available for dine-in only except where carry-out alcohol is permitted by law. Participation may vary. While supplies last.

About Applebee's
 As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood. Applebee’s had 1,705 franchise and company-operated restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and 11 other countries as of March 31, 2021. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

