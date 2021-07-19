Applebee’s is taking its margarita game to the next level with the NEW $7 Mana Margaritas . Featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Teremana ultra-premium small batch tequila, Applebee’s latest premium cocktails are sure to make a splash.*

Get a Taste of Dwayne Johnson’s Teremana Ultra-Premium Tequila with Applebee’s NEW $7 Mana Margaritas (Photo: Business Wire)

Get your squad together for a drink and celebrate getting back to your neighborhood Applebee’s with the Blue Aloha Margarita - a Hawaiian-inspired margarita made with Teremana Blanco Tequila, blue curacao, pineapple juice and lime. Or if you’re looking for some adventure, grab a Strawberry Coconut Margarita made with Teremana Blanco Tequila, Malibu Coconut, strawberry and lime. Applebee’s $7 Mana Margaritas are part of our Mucho cocktails and served in our signature Mucho glass.

“We’re excited to take you on a tropical adventure this summer with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and his ultra-premium tequila at Applebee’s locations across the country,” says Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “Crafted with love and by hand, ask your server to ‘Bring The Mana’ and they’ll deliver a top-notch, signature margarita right to your table.”

To find your local restaurant to dine-in, visit Applebees.com/restaurants. To order Applebee’s To Go or delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google).

*Must be 21+. Void where prohibited. Tax & gratuity excluded. Available for dine-in only except where carry-out alcohol is permitted by law. Participation may vary. While supplies last.

