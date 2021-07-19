Digital Media Solutions, Inc. Announces Second-Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), an innovative global solutions provider of digital performance advertising and a connection point between digital advertising clients and their prospective customers, will release its second-quarter results before the U.S. stock market opens on Monday, August 9, 2021. The company will hold a conference call to discuss results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) that day.

The U.S. toll free dial-in for the conference call is 1-833-772-0374, and the international dial-in number is 1-236-738-2220. The Conference ID is 1593396. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of the company's website at https://investors.digitalmediasolutions.com.