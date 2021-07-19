Gaucho Group Holdings, INC. Engages EDSA, INC. to Develop Algodon Wine Estate's Masterplan and Seeks to Partner with Branded Luxury Name to Co-Develop Boutique Hotel and Residences

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods & accessories, …

EDSA, Inc. is a planning, landscape architecture, and urban design firm founded in 1960. The company is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with offices in Orlando as well as New York City, Baltimore, and Shanghai, China. EDSA's commitment to excellence can be seen through their past works, which spans more than 500 projects in over 100 countries including Miami's notable 1 Hotel & Homes South Beach, as well as The Dubai Opera House, the Bahamas' Atlantis Resort, and PepsiCo Headquarters in New York.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) , a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods & accessories, today announced it has engaged the architectural planning and design firm, EDSA to enhance and further develop the existing masterplan of Algodon Wine Estates Private Estancias 4,138 acre luxury vineyard and golf development, in San Rafael, Mendoza, Argentina. This initiative includes laying the foundation for a partnership with a branded luxury name in hospitality to co-develop a boutique hotel and associated residences.

EDSA plans to position Algodon Wine Estates to meet the current luxury market demand and become the most exciting ultra-luxury, residential resort community in South America. These enhancements and new vision seek to encourage worldwide interest in the 4,138-acre project, particularly among equally situated luxury brands.

Scott Mathis, CEO & Chairman of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. commented, "We could not be more excited to work with EDSA. We are hiring the best, and we are getting the best, with the goal to potentially bring in a world class branded 80-120 room hotel with branded residences including our own ‘Algodon' branded residences. If we are successful in our effort to partner with a branded luxury name, not only will Algodon be associated with this name, but we expect all the residences associated with the project will see the value of their properties reflect the added mystique of a world renown luxury name.

"We came to San Rafael, Mendoza, with a plan to develop the finest world-class wine, wellness, culinary and sports lifestyle resort and residential development in the region, and we feel as though this partnership is the next logical step in taking this to the next level. In the subsequent months after over a year in lockdown, we believe individuals are prioritizing family, health, and well-being, now more than ever. These days, big cities have lost their allure, and our award-winning vineyard community can provide many with a unique peace of mind only found in a natural, socially distanced living community."