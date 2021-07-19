Jupiter Wellness Announces Multi-Year Distribution Agreement with Rigour International for Expansion in Asia

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW), today announced a multi-year agreement with Rigour International LLC as the exclusive authorized distributor of Jupiter Wellness Products within the Mainland of China …

Rigour whose main operational center is located in Zhengzhou China is a leader in skincare, cosmetics, beverages, novel dietary supplements and wellness product development and commercialization. Through its broad distribution channels and partnership networks, Rigour covers more than 300 million consumers based in Asia. Rigour's executive management and sales team for almost two decades has been dedicated to promoting wellness through its efforts to introduce and promote innovative consumer products from the US into Asia. Rigour is one of China's leading distributors of Penfolds Austraillian wines. To ensure they only distribute quality products, Rigours' scientific team of leading academics evaluate and analyze brands to determine their ability to comply with regulatory requirements in China.

"Jupiter Wellness is pleased to form a valued partnership with Rigour to maximize the reach of our products in the vitally important market of China. We look forward to working with Rigour's team to develop further growth in the Chinese marketplace" commented Brian John, CEO, Jupiter Wellness. "We look forward to leveraging their strong distribution channels to explore new ways of marketing and promoting our brands, as well as deepening our reach to consumers in China".

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) is a leading developer of skin care therapeutics and treatments. The Company's product pipeline of enhanced skin care therapeutics focuses on the endocannabinoid system to address indications including eczema, burns, herpes cold sores, and skin cancer. Jupiter generates revenue from a growing line of proprietary over-the-counter skincare products including CaniSun™ sunscreen and other wellness brands sold through www.cbdcaring.com.

For additional information, please visit www.jupiterwellness.com. The Company's public filings can be found at www.sec.gov.

