Applied UV and Lootah Batta Water and Environment Sign Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Airocide(R) Air Purification Systems for the United Arab Emirates
MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection control technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, today announced the signing of an exclusive distribution agreement with Lootah Batta Water and Environment, LLC ("LBWE") for the distribution of the Airocide® consumer and commercial air purification systems within the United Arab Emirates ("UAE").
"We are immensely excited to be an exclusive distributor of Airocide products in the UAE", said Neeraj K. Batta, Managing Director. "Our experience with Sterilumen and Airocide in the U.S., gives us the utmost confidence that this world-class, proven air purification technology will do quite well in the UAE across many sectors."
The UAE is a very popular destination and home to the business hub, travel/leisure and conference destination in the Middle East. The UAE is at the forefront of solutions to mitigate exposures to airborne pathogens and LBWE is uniquely positioned to advance the range of Airocide products across multiple verticals from commercial to hospitality to healthcare to residential and beyond.
"Since the acquisition of the Airocide® technology, we have carefully chosen strategic partners to support the distribution of our products into untapped markets quicker," said Q Saeed, CEO of Applied UV. "The UAE is a market very familiar to the Company and we believe LBWE is the ideal partner to provide excellent sales and customer support of our products throughout the UAE."
As a Distributor, LBWE is partnering with Applied UV in areas including distribution, logistics, support, and other high-value services such as installation and technical support for SteriLumen's Airocide® products for air purification. SteriLumen's Airocide® products for air purification utilize a proprietary photo-catalytic bioconversion technology that converts damaging molds, microorganisms, dangerous pathogens, destructive VOCs, and biological gasses into harmless water vapor without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts.
