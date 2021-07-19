Applied UV and Lootah Batta Water and Environment Sign Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Airocide(R) Air Purification Systems for the United Arab Emirates

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection control technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and …

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection control technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, today announced the signing of an exclusive distribution agreement with Lootah Batta Water and Environment, LLC ("LBWE") for the distribution of the Airocide® consumer and commercial air purification systems within the United Arab Emirates ("UAE"). "We are immensely excited to be an exclusive distributor of Airocide products in the UAE", said Neeraj K. Batta, Managing Director. "Our experience with Sterilumen and Airocide in the U.S., gives us the utmost confidence that this world-class, proven air purification technology will do quite well in the UAE across many sectors."