checkAd

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Announces the Acquisition of Humanized Anti-GIP Monoclonal Antibody from Lobesity

Autor: Accesswire
19.07.2021, 14:30  |  24   |   |   

- First planned indication is Prader-Willi Syndrome-- IND-enabling studies ongoing with first-in-human studies anticipated in 2023 -- Transaction does not impact corporate guidance and company remains fully financed into 2023 with co-lead programs' …

- Broadens existing pipeline with a monoclonal antibody against a novel target, glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) -

- First planned indication is Prader-Willi Syndrome-

- IND-enabling studies ongoing with first-in-human studies anticipated in 2023 -

- Transaction does not impact corporate guidance and company remains fully financed into 2023 with co-lead programs' in short bowel syndrome (Phase 2) and in celiac disease (Phase 3) -

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR), a clinical-stage company focused on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology, today announced that the Company has acquired global development rights to a proprietary and highly specific humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb), LOB-0136 (now known as NM-136) that targets glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP), in addition to related intellectual property from Lobesity LLC, a privately-held biotechnology company focused on breakthrough research and development for metabolic diseases and related disorders.

GIP is a hormone found in the upper small intestine that is released into the blood after food is ingested. Its concentration increases significantly with overeating, leading to higher glucose absorption and greater insulin release. These changes lead to increased glucose uptake into fat cells, which can contribute to obesity and obesity-related disorders such as Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS). Occurring in approximately one out of every 20,000 births, PWS is recognized as the most common genetic cause of life-threatening childhood obesity.

NM-136, an anti-GIP mAb, has been shown to prevent GIP from binding to its receptor and to decrease nutrient absorption from the intestine. In preclinical obesity models, it has been shown to markedly decrease weight and abdominal fat and to improve lipid profiles. 9 Meters plans to continue the manufacturing optimization and IND-enabling studies, as well as conduct a clinical proof-of-concept study in PWS in 2023.

"Continuing to advance NM-136 will be a very important step forward for patients currently living with PWS and suffering from this life-threatening disease," said John Temperato, President and Chief Executive Officer of 9 Meters. "This meaningful therapeutic complements and broadens our pipeline of digestive disease assets, while providing us strategic options within our expanded portfolio."

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Announces the Acquisition of Humanized Anti-GIP Monoclonal Antibody from Lobesity - First planned indication is Prader-Willi Syndrome-- IND-enabling studies ongoing with first-in-human studies anticipated in 2023 -- Transaction does not impact corporate guidance and company remains fully financed into 2023 with co-lead programs' …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
Charah Solutions Acquires Avon Lake Generating Station from GenOn for Sustainable Environmental ...
SponsorsOne Announces Doc Wylder's Infused Lemonade is Available at Costco in Record Time
AdvanceTC Announces US$3.015 Billion Valuation
SPI Appoints 30+ Year Finance and Law Veteran Randolph Conone as SVP Investor Relations and Finance
Banyan Gold Announces Fully Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $16 Million
Spruce Ridge Finalizes Acquisition of Oil and Gas Wells in Saskatchewan
SUIC Midas Touch Enters a New Frontier of Multi-Level Marketing With A Focus on Blockchain As It ...
Avidian Commences Exploration at the Golden Zone Project in Alaska
META Joins Stanford University SystemX Alliance Affiliates Program
Titel
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
Foundation Farms, Corp., Reports a Second Harvest is Currently Underway
MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its ...
LightPath Technologies Announces a Joint Project for the Development of Light-Weight Broadband ...
Ximen Mining Evaluating Gold Tailings at Wilcox Property - Nelson BC
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...