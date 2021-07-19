9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Announces the Acquisition of Humanized Anti-GIP Monoclonal Antibody from Lobesity

- First planned indication is Prader-Willi Syndrome-- IND-enabling studies ongoing with first-in-human studies anticipated in 2023 -- Transaction does not impact corporate guidance and company remains fully financed into 2023 with co-lead programs' …

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR), a clinical-stage company focused on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology, today announced that the Company has acquired global development rights to a proprietary and highly specific humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb), LOB-0136 (now known as NM-136) that targets glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP), in addition to related intellectual property from Lobesity LLC, a privately-held biotechnology company focused on breakthrough research and development for metabolic diseases and related disorders.

GIP is a hormone found in the upper small intestine that is released into the blood after food is ingested. Its concentration increases significantly with overeating, leading to higher glucose absorption and greater insulin release. These changes lead to increased glucose uptake into fat cells, which can contribute to obesity and obesity-related disorders such as Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS). Occurring in approximately one out of every 20,000 births, PWS is recognized as the most common genetic cause of life-threatening childhood obesity.

NM-136, an anti-GIP mAb, has been shown to prevent GIP from binding to its receptor and to decrease nutrient absorption from the intestine. In preclinical obesity models, it has been shown to markedly decrease weight and abdominal fat and to improve lipid profiles. 9 Meters plans to continue the manufacturing optimization and IND-enabling studies, as well as conduct a clinical proof-of-concept study in PWS in 2023.

"Continuing to advance NM-136 will be a very important step forward for patients currently living with PWS and suffering from this life-threatening disease," said John Temperato, President and Chief Executive Officer of 9 Meters. "This meaningful therapeutic complements and broadens our pipeline of digestive disease assets, while providing us strategic options within our expanded portfolio."