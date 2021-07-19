NLS Pharmaceutics Announces the Appointment of Eric Konofal, M.D., Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer

STANS, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP)(NASDAQ:NLSPW), a Swiss clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex …

STANS, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP)(NASDAQ:NLSPW), a Swiss clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system (CNS) disorders, announces the appointment of Eric Konofal, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Konofal is a co-founder and has over 30 years of experience as a physician and leading researcher in the field of sleep disorders and other CNS diseases.

"As a co-founder of NLS, Eric has already made enormous contributions to the Company with regard to our early work on Quilience® and Nolazol®, and now he is able to fully devote his time and energy to advancing our drug pipeline and bringing value to patients, care givers, and our shareholders," said Alex Zwyer, Chief Executive Officer of NLS Pharmaceutics. "The time for Eric to join us as our permanent Chief Scientific Officer couldn't be better as we recently submitted a series of patent applications, and our early-stage pipeline now includes five compounds in addition to Quilience® that have been issued patents or for which patent applications have been filed."

"I am delighted to serve as the Company's Chief Scientific Officer where I can directly oversee the development of our pipeline of repurposed compounds and new chemical entities designed to address rare and complex CNS disorders," said Dr. Konofal. "Our lead product candidate, Quilience®, is an exciting technology that we discovered has partial orexin-2 binding activity, and therefore, offers potential to significantly improve the treatment of patients with narcolepsy. In addition to supporting this program, my focus will be on the advancement of our earlier-stage compounds intended to treat diseases such as myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (or ME/CFS) associated with COVID-19, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, Huntington's disease, and other sleep-wake cycle disorders including Central Disorders of Hypersomnolence (CDH) such as Kleine-Levin Syndrome. I am very proud to have co-founded this Company, and I look forward to realizing its potential promise in helping patients with debilitating neurological conditions."