Novus Signs Partnership With PRAM, a Leading Pharmacy Consulting, and Underwriting Firm
MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Novus Acquisition and Development, Corp. (OTC PINK:NDEV), through its wholly-owned subsidiary WCIG Insurance Services, LLC., is a hybrid health insurance entity and, the nation's first carrier offering cannabis health plans to recreational and medicinal users, is pleased to announce that it has finalized its partnership deal with PRAM to distribute, facilitate, and market the cannabis benefits package across the country.
PRAM, based in Brea, CA, is a leading pharmacy consulting and underwriting firm. The two companies working together will play a key role in the future of applying cannabis to American health plans as the United States approaches full federal legalization.
Novus is proud to have come to terms with PRAM and its 32+ years of experience as a proprietary prescription Drug Benefits Consulting and Managing General Underwriter company that provides pharmacy cost containment in the marketplace. Their primary focus is:
- Employer Groups: PRAM's client base of organizations that focus on pairing PRAM's pharmacy benefit programs alongside medical and ancillary products include distribution partners, consultants, brokers, agents, and insurance carriers across the country.
- Insurance Carriers + Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs): PRAM designs cost savings pharmacy programs by coordinating insurance carriers and PBMs in an effort to help clients manage pharmacy risk. As a fundamental process, PRAM's focus is to create, underwrite, manage, and market prescription drug insurance programs. These plans are advantageously paired with limited medical, short-term medical, and GAP plans. The most beneficial element to these plans is that they are guaranteed issue and ready to take to market. PRAM has many other custom product offerings in the pharmacy space aimed at saving money and creating healthier populations.
- Plan Design Choices: PRAM intends to customize the Novus cannabis offering by tailoring formularies, copays, deductibles, specialty drug coverage, and specific drug inclusions or exclusions to best benefit the member experience.
Lisa Collier, CEO of PRAM, states: "Such innovation is at the core of PRAM's growth strategies and benefit design goals, so we are thrilled to be a part of a program that screams forward-thinking. National legalization is coming, and we'd rather be leading the dispensary network discount initiative than lagging behind it."
