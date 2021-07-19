Novus Signs Partnership With PRAM, a Leading Pharmacy Consulting, and Underwriting Firm

Proud to be Aligned with a Proprietary Prescription Drug Benefits Powerhouse As We Begin Our Roll Out To Their Distribution BaseMIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Novus Acquisition and Development, Corp. (OTC PINK:NDEV), through its …

Proud to be Aligned with a Proprietary Prescription Drug Benefits Powerhouse As We Begin Our Roll Out To Their Distribution Base MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Novus Acquisition and Development, Corp. (OTC PINK:NDEV), through its wholly-owned subsidiary WCIG Insurance Services, LLC., is a hybrid health insurance entity and, the nation's first carrier offering cannabis health plans to recreational and medicinal users, is pleased to announce that it has finalized its partnership deal with PRAM to distribute, facilitate, and market the cannabis benefits package across the country.