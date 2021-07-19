ClickStream Corp. to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday July 21st, 2021, from 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM ET

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries invites individual and institutional investors as well as …

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to present its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

ClickStream is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday July 21st, 2021, from 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM ET. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO, Frank Magliochetti in real time.

Mr. Magliochetti will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and Mr. Magliochetti will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

Please register here at https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1479677&tp_key=2d44faef25&s ...to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and th overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently marketing and developing WinQuik™, HeyPal™ and Nifter™ respectively. For more information, please visit website at https://clickstream.technology/ or Twitter at https://twitter.com/ClickstreamC or Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/clickstreamcorp/ .