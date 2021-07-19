Bioceres Crop Solutions to Participate in the Jefferies 2021 Industrials Conference

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (“Bioceres” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BIOX), a fully integrated global provider of crop productivity solutions designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality, announced today it will participate in the Jefferies 2021 Industrials Conference being held virtually August 3rd and 4th, 2021.

Jefferies 2021 Industrials Conference

Date: August 4, 2021

Presentation Time: 1:00 pm ET (10:00 am Pacific time)

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff190/biox/1854842

Speaker: Federico Trucco, Chief Executive Officer

Conference website here

For more information on the Jefferies 2021 Industrials Conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Bioceres Crop Solutions management, please contact your conference representative at industrialsconference@jefferies.com or you may also email your request to BIOX@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: BIOX) is a fully integrated global provider of crop productivity technologies designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality. To do this, Bioceres’ solutions create economic incentives for farmers and other stakeholders to adopt environmentally friendlier production practices. The Company has a unique biotech platform with high-impact, patented technologies for seeds and microbial ag-inputs, as well as next-generation crop nutrition and protection solutions. Through its HB4 program, the Company is bringing digital solutions to support growers’ decisions and provide end-to-end traceability for production outputs. For more information, click here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005007/en/