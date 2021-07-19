Only at Applebee’s Get a FREE* Movie Ticket to See Disney’s Jungle Cruise for the Ultimate Dinner and a Movie

Summertime is the right time for dinner and a movie, and Applebee’s and Disney are teaming up to bring that great combination to life! Beginning today through August 15, Applebee’s is offering all guests FREE* movie tickets to the latest summer movie, Disney’s Jungle Cruise, in theaters July 30 or available on Disney+ with Premier Access. Enjoy a free movie ticket with every $25 spent in one transaction at Applebee’s. Valid for dine-in, To Go, or Applebee’s Delivery, get up to four movie tickets for you and your friends and family to enjoy a night out, valued up to $15 per ticket. Get ready for an adventure!

“With friends and family reuniting this summer, we’re collaborating with Disney to bring back the family-favorite tradition of dinner and a movie,” says Joel Yashinsky, chief marketing officer at Applebee’s. “Gather your crew and cruise over to your neighborhood Applebee’s to order some of your favorites for your ticket to see the all-new movie, Disney’s Jungle Cruise.”

Join Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt for the adventure of a lifetime on Disney’s Jungle Cruise, a rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. You don’t want to miss out on the highly anticipated summer adventure; so, hurry into Applebee’s for your FREE* movie ticket from Fandango!

To find your local restaurant to dine-in, visit Applebees.com/restaurants. To order Applebee’s To Go or delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google).

*For a limited time, receive 1 Movie Ticket to see Disney’s Jungle Cruise with every $25 purchase made in one transaction at Applebee’s. Minimum purchase excludes tax, gratuity, gift card purchases, and alcohol (CA only). Additional restrictions apply. Movie ticket distributed through Fandango. Fandango Promotional Code (“Code”) is good towards the purchase of between one (1) and four (4) movie ticket(s) dependent on qualifying spend (up to $15 per total ticket and convenience fee value) to see Disney’s Jungle Cruise at Fandango partner theaters in the US. Code is void if not redeemed by 9/30/2021. Limit 4 movie tickets per person. The redemption of the Code is subject to Fandango’s Terms and Policies at www.fandango.com/terms-and-policies. See www.activaterewards.com/Applebees/Details for full details.