Builders FirstSource Completes Listing Transfer to the New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, announced that Builders FirstSource (NYSE: BLDR) has completed its listing transfer and will begin trading today as an NYSE-listed company.

As it joins more than 2,300 of the world’s largest and leading companies in the NYSE community, Builders FirstSource will now be able to leverage all the benefits of an NYSE listing.

These advantages include the Exchange’s unique market model, which combines cutting-edge technology with accountability and human judgment. Membership in the NYSE community also brings an unmatched network of CEOs and business leaders, the incomparable brand visibility that stems from an Exchange listing and core investor relations services.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Builders FirstSource is the largest U.S. supplier of building products, prefabricated components and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction, repair and remodeling.

“With the merger of Builders FirstSource and BMC creating the nation’s premier supplier of building materials and services, we felt it was important for our Company to be listed on the NYSE, which is the preferred exchange for our industry,” said Dave Flitman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Builders FirstSource. “The NYSE has a long and established history of listing some of the most respected brands in the world, and as we continue to grow our business, we are excited to be affiliated with this flagship institution.”

“We're thrilled that Builders FirstSource is transferring its listing to the NYSE, home to leading innovators and disruptors,” said John Tuttle, Vice Chairman and Chief Commercial Officer, NYSE Group. “We look forward to collaborating with the company as it continues to provide integrated homebuilding solutions nationwide.”

Nearly 300 companies have switched their listings to the NYSE since 2000, representing more than $1 trillion in current market value.

About NYSE Group

NYSE Group is a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure. NYSE Group’s equity exchanges -- the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American, NYSE Arca, NYSE Chicago and NYSE National -- trade more U.S. equity volume than any other exchange group. The NYSE is the premier global venue for capital raising. NYSE Arca Options and NYSE Amex Options are leading equity options exchanges. To learn more, visit nyse.com

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 4, 2021.

ICE-CORP

