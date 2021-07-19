Culp, Inc. to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series

Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) today announced that Ken Bowling, the company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series tomorrow, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. ET. The event is open to the public, with registration information below.

Hosting Mr. Bowling in the Fireside Chat will be Budd Bugatch, Senior Analyst for Water Tower Research. The 30-minute virtual discussion will explore Culp’s business model from a financial perspective. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay by visiting the Events page of the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.culp.com