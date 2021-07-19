checkAd

Culp, Inc. to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series

Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) today announced that Ken Bowling, the company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series tomorrow, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. ET. The event is open to the public, with registration information below.

Hosting Mr. Bowling in the Fireside Chat will be Budd Bugatch, Senior Analyst for Water Tower Research. The 30-minute virtual discussion will explore Culp’s business model from a financial perspective. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay by visiting the Events page of the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.culp.com

Investors and other persons interested in participating in this event must register using the link below. Registration for the live event is limited but may be accessed any time for replay.

Register for the event here.

Culp, Inc. is one of the world's largest marketers of mattress fabrics for bedding and upholstery fabrics for residential and commercial furniture. The company markets a variety of fabrics to its global customer base of leading bedding and furniture companies, including fabrics produced at Culp’s manufacturing facilities and fabrics sourced through other suppliers. Culp has manufacturing and sourcing capabilities located in the United States, Canada, China, Haiti, Turkey, and Vietnam.

