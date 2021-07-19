BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (Formerly Colony Credit Real Estate) Announces Sale of Portfolio of Development and Non-Accrual Investments for $223 Million
BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE: BRSP) (“BrightSpire Capital” or the “Company”), formerly known as Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC), one of the largest publicly traded commercial real estate (CRE) credit REITs, today announced it has reached an agreement to sell a majority of its historical development and/or non-accrual assets to managed vehicles of Fortress Investment Group LLC (“Fortress”), a leading, diversified global investment manager, for gross proceeds of $223 million (the “Co-Invest Portfolio Sale”). The proceeds are substantially in line with the Company’s aggregate GAAP and undepreciated book value of the underlying assets as of March 31, 2021.
The Co-Invest Portfolio Sale resolves 5 (of 6) legacy co-invest assets owned alongside Colony Capital, Inc. (now known as DigitalBridge Group, Inc., (NYSE: DBRG)). On June 7, 2021, Colony Capital announced a portfolio sale with Fortress that included its joint venture interests in such five underlying investments. The Co-Invest Portfolio Sale is conditioned on, and would close concurrent with, the transaction between Colony Capital and Fortress, which is anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2021 and will result in Fortress acquiring 100% control and ownership of such investments.
The Co-Invest Portfolio Sale advances key objectives of the Company, including:
- Exits Several Historical Development and/or Non-Accrual Assets – Co-Invest Portfolio Sale includes (i) the four co-investments subject to the Company’s “5-Investment Preferred Financing”, which includes both Dublin, Ireland development loans and two other U.S. mixed-use and single family development loans, and (ii) a residual hotel loan equity participation interest in Austin, Texas (Loan 64 on the table of loans reported by the Company), each as described in further detail in the Company’s 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2021;
- Portfolio Simplification – Reduces exposure to larger scale development investments, including two in non-US markets;
- Preservation of Book Value – $223 million in gross proceeds, resolved substantially in line with the assets combined GAAP book value as of March 31, 2021; and
- Reduce Leverage – Proceeds from the Co-Invest Portfolio Sale targeted to payoff the “5-Investment Preferred Financing,” a COVID-19 related financing secured in June 2020 for balance sheet protective purposes.
“We look forward to continuing to work with the Fortress team to effectuate this transaction which is another step toward simplifying our business by rebalancing our portfolio and reducing exposure to certain investment profiles that are no longer core to our strategy. We remain focused on delivering current and predictable earnings primarily through exposure to senior mortgages,” said Andy Witt, COO of BrightSpire Capital.
