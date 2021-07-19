BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (Formerly Colony Credit Real Estate) Announces Sale of Portfolio of Development and Non-Accrual Investments for $223 Million

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE: BRSP) (“BrightSpire Capital” or the “Company”), formerly known as Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC), one of the largest publicly traded commercial real estate (CRE) credit REITs, today announced it has reached an agreement to sell a majority of its historical development and/or non-accrual assets to managed vehicles of Fortress Investment Group LLC (“Fortress”), a leading, diversified global investment manager, for gross proceeds of $223 million (the “Co-Invest Portfolio Sale”). The proceeds are substantially in line with the Company’s aggregate GAAP and undepreciated book value of the underlying assets as of March 31, 2021.

The Co-Invest Portfolio Sale resolves 5 (of 6) legacy co-invest assets owned alongside Colony Capital, Inc. (now known as DigitalBridge Group, Inc., (NYSE: DBRG)). On June 7, 2021, Colony Capital announced a portfolio sale with Fortress that included its joint venture interests in such five underlying investments. The Co-Invest Portfolio Sale is conditioned on, and would close concurrent with, the transaction between Colony Capital and Fortress, which is anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2021 and will result in Fortress acquiring 100% control and ownership of such investments.