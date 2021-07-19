checkAd

Elys Game Technology Closes US Bookmaking Acquisition

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.07.2021, 14:30  |  31   |   |   

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:ELYS)(NEO:ELYS), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of Bookmakers Company US LLC, a Nevada limited liability company doing business as USBookmaking (“USB”).

USB will become an integral part of Elys’ U.S. facing brand and will continue to operate as a wholly owned business unit maintaining its well-established brand, employees, management, and bookmaking team. The acquisition of USB provides Elys with an operational footprint in 4 states (New Mexico, Colorado, Michigan and North Dakota) with 2 additional states (Washington, D.C. and Iowa) in progress and provide a significant boost to client base and revenue when fully integrated. The transaction represents a fundamental strategic partnership that completes an important pillar of the Company’s business plan to build out in the U.S. and Canadian sports betting markets.

“USB realized that to increase our client base we needed a sportsbook platform that was built for the United States market,” stated Vic Salerno, President of USB. “We spent the last three years vetting virtually every sports betting technology in existence and determined that the Elys platform was superior to all the other platforms. The combination of USB’s highly experienced bookmaking team and a technologically advanced and cutting-edge software platform, we expect, will be a formidable parlay in the sports wagering market and we are eager to present these strengths to our pipeline of potential clients.”

“We are very proud to welcome USB and all their talented team that share the same passion and dedication for our business that our core family of operations in Europe has fostered during the past two decades,” stated Michele Ciavarella, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO of Elys. “We are highly optimistic that the addition of USB to our European expertise could accelerate our growth and product innovation, while solidifying a position at the forefront of our industry servicing large and small casino operators, as well as neighborhood establishments like restaurants and bars across the United States and Canada as regulations permit.”

