checkAd

Altice USA Introduces Optimum Stream and Suddenlink Stream A Best-in-Class Streaming Experience for the Company’s Broadband Customers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.07.2021, 14:30  |  24   |   |   

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today unveils Optimum Stream and Suddenlink Stream, a new 4K streaming device available to the company’s broadband-only customers.

Powered by Android TV OS, the new streaming experience provides a best-in-class and user-friendly solution for broadband-only customers to have access to a wide variety of video content, including thousands of apps and streaming services on Google Play and over 50 free live streaming channels.

Customers can also do more on their TV using their voice by pressing the Google Assistant button on the remote to search for entertainment, control their TV and smart home devices, and more.

"As more consumers turn to streaming content for their entertainment needs, we are pleased to introduce Stream for our Optimum and Suddenlink broadband-only customers to bring a robust array of free, live, and subscription-based content right to their fingertips,” said Hakim Boubazine, President of Telecommunications and Chief Operating Officer. “Now, our broadband-only customers who prefer to stream content can simply rely on our new device for their favorite apps, news, and entertainment programming, and our 1 Gig customers get the benefit of receiving it free with their service.”

With Optimum Stream and Suddenlink Stream, customers can:

Stream the best entertainment apps

  • Popular streaming apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, and Discovery+ are preselected for easy set up
  • Thousands of apps available to download on Google Play
  • 4K HDR and Dolby Vision for the highest quality playback
  • Voice search across live streaming TV and apps to find what customers want to watch

Stream live TV seamlessly

  • 50+ free live streaming channels available through the Optimum Stream and Suddenlink Stream apps including live news from News 12, i24NEWS and Cheddar News, children’s entertainment from Kabillion, lifestyle entertainment from Bon Appetit, Wired, and Reelz, and sports coverage from Stadium, all in a familiar live TV setting

Enjoy a practical and convenient experience

  • Easy self-installation and set-up
  • Device delivers powerful performance in a sleek, compact design
  • With Google Assistant, customers can find the content they love, control their TV and smart devices, get answers to questions, plan their day, and more – with their voice

The new streaming device is available for free to Optimum and Suddenlink broadband-only customers who select 1 Gig service or the highest broadband speed available in their service area. It is available to all other Optimum and Suddenlink broadband-only customers for loyalty pricing of $5 per month.

For more information on Optimum Stream and Suddenlink Stream, visit Optimum.com/Stream and Suddenlink.com/Stream

About Altice USA
 Altice USA is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content, and advertising services to more than 5 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands. The company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional, and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international, and business news through its News 12, Cheddar News and i24NEWS networks.

Altice USA Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Altice USA Introduces Optimum Stream and Suddenlink Stream A Best-in-Class Streaming Experience for the Company’s Broadband Customers Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today unveils Optimum Stream and Suddenlink Stream, a new 4K streaming device available to the company’s broadband-only customers. Powered by Android TV OS, the new streaming experience provides a best-in-class and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Releases Letter to Shareholders
New Data for Genentech’s Hemlibra (emicizumab-kxwh) Reinforce Safety Profile in People With ...
BioNTech to Acquire Kite’s Neoantigen TCR Cell Therapy R&D Platform and Manufacturing Facility in ...
Merchants & Marine Bancorp Releases Earnings
Velodyne Lidar Announces Leadership Transition
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
CARMAT announces the first commercial implant of its Aeson artificial heart
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Ermenegildo Zegna Group, a Leading Global Luxury Group, to Become a Publicly Traded Company Listed ...
Alibaba Group Will Announce June Quarter 2021 Results on August 3, 2021
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Hecla Announces Q2 2021 Production
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.07.21Altice USA to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Q2 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten