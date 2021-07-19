Powered by Android TV OS, the new streaming experience provides a best-in-class and user-friendly solution for broadband-only customers to have access to a wide variety of video content, including thousands of apps and streaming services on Google Play and over 50 free live streaming channels.

Customers can also do more on their TV using their voice by pressing the Google Assistant button on the remote to search for entertainment, control their TV and smart home devices, and more.

"As more consumers turn to streaming content for their entertainment needs, we are pleased to introduce Stream for our Optimum and Suddenlink broadband-only customers to bring a robust array of free, live, and subscription-based content right to their fingertips,” said Hakim Boubazine, President of Telecommunications and Chief Operating Officer. “Now, our broadband-only customers who prefer to stream content can simply rely on our new device for their favorite apps, news, and entertainment programming, and our 1 Gig customers get the benefit of receiving it free with their service.”

With Optimum Stream and Suddenlink Stream, customers can:

Stream the best entertainment apps

Popular streaming apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, and Discovery+ are preselected for easy set up

Thousands of apps available to download on Google Play

4K HDR and Dolby Vision for the highest quality playback

Voice search across live streaming TV and apps to find what customers want to watch

Stream live TV seamlessly

50+ free live streaming channels available through the Optimum Stream and Suddenlink Stream apps including live news from News 12, i24NEWS and Cheddar News, children’s entertainment from Kabillion, lifestyle entertainment from Bon Appetit, Wired, and Reelz, and sports coverage from Stadium, all in a familiar live TV setting

Enjoy a practical and convenient experience

Easy self-installation and set-up

Device delivers powerful performance in a sleek, compact design

With Google Assistant, customers can find the content they love, control their TV and smart devices, get answers to questions, plan their day, and more – with their voice

The new streaming device is available for free to Optimum and Suddenlink broadband-only customers who select 1 Gig service or the highest broadband speed available in their service area. It is available to all other Optimum and Suddenlink broadband-only customers for loyalty pricing of $5 per month.

For more information on Optimum Stream and Suddenlink Stream, visit Optimum.com/Stream and Suddenlink.com/Stream

About Altice USA

Altice USA is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content, and advertising services to more than 5 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands. The company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional, and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international, and business news through its News 12, Cheddar News and i24NEWS networks.

