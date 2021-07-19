checkAd

Report of Acquisition of Common Shares of Fancamp Exploration Ltd.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.07.2021, 14:30  |  16   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Ashwath Mehra reports that ASTOR Management AG, a company that he controls, purchased on July 16, 2021 6,668,000 common shares (“Common Shares”) of Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (“Fancamp”) through the TSX Venture Exchange at $0.125 per share for total consideration paid of $833,500.

The purchase of 6,668,000 Common Shares represents Mr. Mehra’s acquisition of beneficial ownership and control of an additional 3.8% of the outstanding Common Shares. Immediately prior to the purchase of the Common Shares, Mr. Mehra had beneficial ownership and control of 24,750,000 Common Shares, representing 14.0% of the outstanding Common Shares. Mr. Mehra currently has beneficial ownership and control of 31,418,000 Common Shares, representing 17.8% of the outstanding Common Shares.

Mr. Mehra has acquired the Common Shares for investment and may acquire additional Common Shares or dispose of Common Shares (through market or private transactions) from time to time.

A copy of the related early warning report may be obtained from the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com) or from Mr. Mehra by telephone at +41 41 544 5100.

The head office of Fancamp is 7290 Gray Avenue, Burnaby, BC, V5J 3Z2.

“Ashwath Mehra”
        
ASHWATH MEHRA





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Report of Acquisition of Common Shares of Fancamp Exploration Ltd. VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mr. Ashwath Mehra reports that ASTOR Management AG, a company that he controls, purchased on July 16, 2021 6,668,000 common shares (“Common Shares”) of Fancamp Exploration Ltd. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos
Bone Therapeutics provides update on the progress of clinical studies
Ninety Day Survival Outcomes in COVID-19 ARDS Trial of Remestemcel-L Presented at ISCT Meeting on ...
New data for Roche’s Hemlibra reinforce safety profile in people with haemophilia A
Zoom to Acquire Five9
Casino Group extends the maturity of its syndicated credit facility
Charles Li Elected to MarketAxess Board of Directors
Valneva and Pfizer Complete Recruitment for Phase 2 Trial of Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
BGHL Euro NAV & Share buy back
Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini announces proposal to acquire Australian cloud transformation ...
Titel
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Medexus Pharmaceuticals and medac GmbH enter into Licensing Agreement for First-in-Class ...
Critical Solutions, Inc (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces July Shareholder Updates of Key Holdings
EssilorLuxottica and the FIA reinforce their commitment to promote good vision for safer roads
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board