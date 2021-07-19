Report of Acquisition of Common Shares of Fancamp Exploration Ltd.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Ashwath Mehra reports that ASTOR Management AG, a company that he controls, purchased on July 16, 2021 6,668,000 common shares (“Common Shares”) of Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (“Fancamp”) through the TSX Venture Exchange at $0.125 per share for total consideration paid of $833,500.



The purchase of 6,668,000 Common Shares represents Mr. Mehra’s acquisition of beneficial ownership and control of an additional 3.8% of the outstanding Common Shares. Immediately prior to the purchase of the Common Shares, Mr. Mehra had beneficial ownership and control of 24,750,000 Common Shares, representing 14.0% of the outstanding Common Shares. Mr. Mehra currently has beneficial ownership and control of 31,418,000 Common Shares, representing 17.8% of the outstanding Common Shares.

Mr. Mehra has acquired the Common Shares for investment and may acquire additional Common Shares or dispose of Common Shares (through market or private transactions) from time to time.

A copy of the related early warning report may be obtained from the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com) or from Mr. Mehra by telephone at +41 41 544 5100.

The head office of Fancamp is 7290 Gray Avenue, Burnaby, BC, V5J 3Z2.

“Ashwath Mehra”



ASHWATH MEHRA