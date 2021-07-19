KnowBe4 Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

TAMPA BAY, Fla., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE), today announced that it expects to release financial results for its second quarter of 2021 before market on August 2, 2021. KnowBe4 will host a conference call and webcast that day at 8:30am ET to discuss the results. The news release with the financial results will be accessible from the company’s Investor Relations Website prior to the conference call, and the archived webcast will be available on the Investor Relations website shortly after the call. The conference call and webcast can be accessed as follows:



When: August 2, 2021

Time: 8:30am ET

Conference Call: (833) 529-0227 (US/Canada Toll Free) or (236) 738-2273

Conference ID: 4665104

Webcast: https://investors.knowbe4.com/investor-relations