checkAd

KnowBe4 Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.07.2021, 14:30  |  20   |   |   

TAMPA BAY, Fla., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE), today announced that it expects to release financial results for its second quarter of 2021 before market on August 2, 2021. KnowBe4 will host a conference call and webcast that day at 8:30am ET to discuss the results. The news release with the financial results will be accessible from the company’s Investor Relations Website prior to the conference call, and the archived webcast will be available on the Investor Relations website shortly after the call. The conference call and webcast can be accessed as follows:

When: August 2, 2021
Time: 8:30am ET
Conference Call: (833) 529-0227 (US/Canada Toll Free) or (236) 738-2273
Conference ID: 4665104
Webcast: https://investors.knowbe4.com/investor-relations

About KnowBe4 Inc.
KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 39,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist, Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.

Available Information
KnowBe4 announces material information to the public about KnowBe4, its products, and other matters through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts, its Investor Relations website (investors.knowbe4.com), its Twitter accounts (@KnowBe4), and its blogs (including: blog.knowbe4.com/) in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

2021 KnowBe4, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contact

Investor Relations Contact
KnowBe4, Inc.
Ken Talanian
ir@knowbe4.com

Public Relations Contact
KnowBe4, Inc
Kathy Wattman
pr@knowbe4.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KnowBe4 Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results TAMPA BAY, Fla., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE), today announced that it expects to release financial results for its second quarter of 2021 before market on August 2, 2021. KnowBe4 will host a conference call and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos
Bone Therapeutics provides update on the progress of clinical studies
Ninety Day Survival Outcomes in COVID-19 ARDS Trial of Remestemcel-L Presented at ISCT Meeting on ...
New data for Roche’s Hemlibra reinforce safety profile in people with haemophilia A
Zoom to Acquire Five9
Casino Group extends the maturity of its syndicated credit facility
Charles Li Elected to MarketAxess Board of Directors
Valneva and Pfizer Complete Recruitment for Phase 2 Trial of Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
BGHL Euro NAV & Share buy back
Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini announces proposal to acquire Australian cloud transformation ...
Titel
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Critical Solutions, Inc (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces July Shareholder Updates of Key Holdings
EssilorLuxottica and the FIA reinforce their commitment to promote good vision for safer roads
HUTCHMED Announces First Commercial Sale of ORPATHYS in China, Triggering a US$25 million Milestone ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board