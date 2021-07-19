checkAd

GreenBox Announces Acquisition of Transact Europe, a Principal Visa and Mastercard Member

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.07.2021, 14:31   

SAN DIEGO, CA, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) ("GreenBox" or the "Company"), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions today announced it has entered into a binding MOU to purchase Transact Europe Holdings OOD. Transact Europe Holdings OOD is the single entity shareholder of Transact Europe EAD.

Transact Europe EAD (TEU) is an EU regulated electronic money institution headquartered in Sofia Bulgaria. TEU is a Principal Level Member of Visa, a Worldwide Member of MasterCard, and a Principal Member of China UnionPay. In addition, TEU is part of the direct SEPA program. With a global footprint, proprietary payment gateway and technology platforms, TEU offers a comprehensive portfolio of services, and decades of industry experience. TEU provides complete payment solutions by offering acquiring, issuing of prepaid cards and agent banking, serving hundreds of clients with a projected EBITDA for 2021 in excess of USD $5m.

Under the terms of the agreement, the purchase price for the transaction is EUR 30M in cash with the majority of management equity earnout compensation (post acquisition) based on processing volume commitments and hurdles of $100M, $250M, $500M and $1B of new business volume per month. Included in the acquisition is over 6M Euro in reserves with the card schemes (Visa/MasterCard). TEU has successfully passported its licenses into all countries in the European Economic Area (EEA) which will allow GreenBox to onboard any customer within the EEA region. 

With this acquisition, GreenBox will have the following capabilities as a result of TEU’s licensing:

  • Principal Member of Visa and MasterCard for Acquiring 
  • Principal Member of Visa and MasterCard for Issuing 
  • Principal Member of China Union Pay for Acquiring 
  • Full Electronic Money Institution license (EMI license) 
  • A direct member of SEPA
  • Able to issue and offer EUR IBANs
  • Passport of licenses to all EEA Countries
  • Waiver to continue boarding UK clients in 2021
  • Software included to run licenses and clients 
  • Proprietary PCI Level 1 Payment Gateway

Upon completion, the European acquisition would reduce the impact of certain issuing and acquiring challenges faced by GreenBox during its growth in the U.S. market.

