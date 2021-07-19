Globex Options Former Eagle Gold Mine

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, L&S Exchange, TTM Zone, Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that it has optioned the 77-hectare, Eagle Gold Mine property located in Joutel township, Quebec to Maple Gold Mines Ltd.



Under the agreement, Maple has the option to pay $1,200,000, half in cash and half in shares, over a 5-year period to Globex and undertake $1,200,000 in exploration over 4 years in order to earn 100% interest in the Eagle Gold Mine property. The terms of the option are the following: