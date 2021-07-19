checkAd

Globex Options Former Eagle Gold Mine

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, L&S Exchange, TTM Zone, Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that it has optioned the 77-hectare, Eagle Gold Mine property located in Joutel township, Quebec to Maple Gold Mines Ltd.

Under the agreement, Maple has the option to pay $1,200,000, half in cash and half in shares, over a 5-year period to Globex and undertake $1,200,000 in exploration over 4 years in order to earn 100% interest in the Eagle Gold Mine property. The terms of the option are the following:

Anniversaries ½ Cash, ½ Shares Work Comment
On Signing $100,000 - Firm
At 6 months $100,000 - Firm
At 12 months $100,000 $200,000 Work Expenditure Firm by Month 12
At 18 months $125,000 -  
At 24 months $125,000 $300,000  
At 36 months $150,000 $300,000  
At 48 months $200,000 $400,000  
At 60 months $300,000 -  

Globex will retain a 2.5% Gross Metal Royalty (GMR) of which 1% GMR may be purchased by Maple prior to commercial production for $1,500,000.

The Eagle Gold Mine adjoins the historic Telbel Gold Mine which together are reported to have produced 6,168,773 t grading 6.57 g/t Au. Historical resources at the Eagle Mine property are estimated at 277,710 t grading 5.83 g/t Au. (Source: SIGÉOM –Cogite number: 32E/08-0005).

Globex continues to hold a large package of claims in Joutel and adjoining Valrennes townships including the historic copper/zinc Poirier Mine which has reported production of 4,670,000 T grading 2.22% Cu and 748,000 T grading 5.58% Zn. A historical resource of 1,400,863 T grading 1.24% Cu and 9.77% Zn in the West and Q Zones, 300,000 T grading 8.05% Zn in the East lens and 534,000 T grading 2.5% Cu in the Main Zone are reported in a 1990 report by Bharti Engineering Associates Inc.

Wertpapier


