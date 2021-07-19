Globex Options Former Eagle Gold Mine
ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC.
is pleased to inform
shareholders that it has optioned the 77-hectare, Eagle Gold Mine property located in Joutel township, Quebec to Maple Gold Mines Ltd.
Under the agreement, Maple has the option to pay $1,200,000, half in cash and half in shares, over a 5-year period to Globex and undertake $1,200,000 in exploration over 4 years in order to earn 100% interest in the Eagle Gold Mine property. The terms of the option are the following:
|Anniversaries
|½ Cash, ½ Shares
|Work
|Comment
|On Signing
|$100,000
|-
|Firm
|At 6 months
|$100,000
|-
|Firm
|At 12 months
|$100,000
|$200,000
|Work Expenditure Firm by Month 12
|At 18 months
|$125,000
|-
|At 24 months
|$125,000
|$300,000
|At 36 months
|$150,000
|$300,000
|At 48 months
|$200,000
|$400,000
|At 60 months
|$300,000
|-
Globex will retain a 2.5% Gross Metal Royalty (GMR) of which 1% GMR may be purchased by Maple prior to commercial production for $1,500,000.
The Eagle Gold Mine adjoins the historic Telbel Gold Mine which together are reported to have produced 6,168,773 t grading 6.57 g/t Au. Historical resources at the Eagle Mine property are estimated at 277,710 t grading 5.83 g/t Au. (Source: SIGÉOM –Cogite number: 32E/08-0005).
Globex continues to hold a large package of claims in Joutel and adjoining Valrennes townships including the historic copper/zinc Poirier Mine which has reported production of 4,670,000 T grading 2.22% Cu and 748,000 T grading 5.58% Zn. A historical resource of 1,400,863 T grading 1.24% Cu and 9.77% Zn in the West and Q Zones, 300,000 T grading 8.05% Zn in the East lens and 534,000 T grading 2.5% Cu in the Main Zone are reported in a 1990 report by Bharti Engineering Associates Inc.
