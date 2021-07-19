checkAd

Healthier Choices Management Corp. Announces Issuance of Patent for “Bulb” Technology Vaping Cartridge

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.07.2021, 14:30  |  41   |   |   

Hollywood, FL, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthier Choices Management Corp. (sometimes referred to as the “Company”) (OTC Pink: HCMC), announced today that on July 20, 2021, U.S. Patent Number 11,064,732 entitled Electronic Vaporizer Cartridge with Encased Heat Source will be issued to HCMC. This patent covers novel HCMC technology directed at a vaporizer cartridge with internal components encased in a non-reactive material such as quartz, ceramic or the like. This process avoids a potentially toxic reaction between e-liquid, cannabis or CBD oils, or other substances, and the heated metal components of the cartridge. This patent grant expands HCMC's portfolio of patent assets that promote a healthier way to vape.

“The issuance of this patent is significant in our attempts to make vaping safer. Essentially, this patent is technologically the reverse process of our previously issued patents for our Q-Cup technology,” said Jeff Holman, CEO of HCMC.

Mr. Holman continued, “Studies have shown that liquids and oils can act as solvents when they sit in direct contact with a metal coil, thereby leeching out heavy metals which can then be ingested during the vaping process. This breakthrough technology has the potential to completely eliminate this problem.”

“Think of this patent like a light bulb. A light bulb has a metal filament inside, but you can only touch the outer glass, which gets hot from the heat of the filament. Similarly, the metal coil being encased in a quartz “bulb” prevents the liquid or oil from coming in direct contact with, or “touching” the metal coil. The metal coil heats the quartz, the substance is in contact with the heated quartz, and the vapor is produced without the substance ever touching the metal coil directly,” Mr. Holman explained.

Mr. Holman concluded, “While there have been several advances in vape cartridges through the years, most of them have focused on what I will call “bells and whistles,” like controlling device functions from an app. As a result, some of the best vaping cartridges on the market, for both e-liquid and cannabis oil, still have an antiquated exposed metal coil and wicking system at their cores. The Company is now exploring our options with regards to producing and distributing these “bulb” cartridges, or partnering with existing manufacturers that would benefit from providing a potentially groundbreaking and safer cartridge to their customers. Worth note is that we fully intend to protect this newly issued patent with the same vigor as the rest of our patent suite, through the courts and otherwise where necessary.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Healthier Choices Management Corp. Announces Issuance of Patent for “Bulb” Technology Vaping Cartridge Hollywood, FL, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Healthier Choices Management Corp. (sometimes referred to as the “Company”) (OTC Pink: HCMC), announced today that on July 20, 2021, U.S. Patent Number 11,064,732 entitled Electronic Vaporizer …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos
Bone Therapeutics provides update on the progress of clinical studies
Ninety Day Survival Outcomes in COVID-19 ARDS Trial of Remestemcel-L Presented at ISCT Meeting on ...
New data for Roche’s Hemlibra reinforce safety profile in people with haemophilia A
Zoom to Acquire Five9
Casino Group extends the maturity of its syndicated credit facility
Charles Li Elected to MarketAxess Board of Directors
Valneva and Pfizer Complete Recruitment for Phase 2 Trial of Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
BGHL Euro NAV & Share buy back
Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini announces proposal to acquire Australian cloud transformation ...
Titel
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Critical Solutions, Inc (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces July Shareholder Updates of Key Holdings
EssilorLuxottica and the FIA reinforce their commitment to promote good vision for safer roads
HUTCHMED Announces First Commercial Sale of ORPATHYS in China, Triggering a US$25 million Milestone ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board