Healthier Choices Management Corp. Announces Issuance of Patent for “Bulb” Technology Vaping Cartridge

“The issuance of this patent is significant in our attempts to make vaping safer. Essentially, this patent is technologically the reverse process of our previously issued patents for our Q-Cup technology,” said Jeff Holman, CEO of HCMC.

Hollywood, FL, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthier Choices Management Corp. (sometimes referred to as the “Company”) (OTC Pink: HCMC), announced today that on July 20, 2021, U.S. Patent Number 11,064,732 entitled Electronic Vaporizer Cartridge with Encased Heat Source will be issued to HCMC. This patent covers novel HCMC technology directed at a vaporizer cartridge with internal components encased in a non-reactive material such as quartz, ceramic or the like. This process avoids a potentially toxic reaction between e-liquid, cannabis or CBD oils, or other substances, and the heated metal components of the cartridge. This patent grant expands HCMC's portfolio of patent assets that promote a healthier way to vape.

Mr. Holman continued, “Studies have shown that liquids and oils can act as solvents when they sit in direct contact with a metal coil, thereby leeching out heavy metals which can then be ingested during the vaping process. This breakthrough technology has the potential to completely eliminate this problem.”

“Think of this patent like a light bulb. A light bulb has a metal filament inside, but you can only touch the outer glass, which gets hot from the heat of the filament. Similarly, the metal coil being encased in a quartz “bulb” prevents the liquid or oil from coming in direct contact with, or “touching” the metal coil. The metal coil heats the quartz, the substance is in contact with the heated quartz, and the vapor is produced without the substance ever touching the metal coil directly,” Mr. Holman explained.

Mr. Holman concluded, “While there have been several advances in vape cartridges through the years, most of them have focused on what I will call “bells and whistles,” like controlling device functions from an app. As a result, some of the best vaping cartridges on the market, for both e-liquid and cannabis oil, still have an antiquated exposed metal coil and wicking system at their cores. The Company is now exploring our options with regards to producing and distributing these “bulb” cartridges, or partnering with existing manufacturers that would benefit from providing a potentially groundbreaking and safer cartridge to their customers. Worth note is that we fully intend to protect this newly issued patent with the same vigor as the rest of our patent suite, through the courts and otherwise where necessary.”