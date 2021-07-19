checkAd

EXL Digital Transformation Recognized with 2021 ISG Digital Case Study Award

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading operations management and analytics company today announced it has been recognized by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, with the 2021 ISG Digital Case Study Award, which is presented to select IT and business services providers for best-in-class digital transformation work with their enterprise customers.

ISG selected case studies from 39 providers for this year’s Awards from nearly 250 submissions. A majority of digital transformation initiatives submitted for consideration were focused on improvements in customer and user experience, with the related goal of driving top-line revenue growth.

EXL was recognized for a major digital transformation project with a large, U.K.-based energy and home services provider. The project involved the development of a Management Information Assistant (MIA) platform, a search-based business intelligence solution that deploys artificial intelligence to analyze and manage a large section of back- and front-office services. MIA is part of EXL’s connected customer journey framework: CONNECX.

The client used the MIA to optimize their connected customer journey by generating actionable insights about their business processes and identifying areas for improvement. As a result, EXL helped the client improve customer experience, workforce productivity, and recover revenues lost to billing errors.

Said Ankor Rai, Chief Digital Officer, EXL, “The ability to move from data to insights, and insights to outcomes, is essential for success in today’s business environment. We’re proud of the way MIA and the other solutions in our suite of AI, machine learning, and analytics-powered offerings help businesses achieve their most pressing goals.”

“At such a vital time for businesses around the globe, harnessing the full potential of a firm’s data to improve customer experience and achieve optimal business outcome has never been more important,” said Rahul Arora, EXL Emerging Business Head UK & Europe. “We are proud to be recognized for our work developing this solution, and -- by continuing to make significant investments in AI-led platforms, advanced analytics and digital pinpoint solutions – we look forward to helping more clients achieve this kind of success and move head-on into an exciting future.”

