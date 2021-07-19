checkAd

BOS to Release Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2021 on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

RISHON LEZION, Israel, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC), announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

BOS will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT - 4:00 p.m., Israel Time. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s presentation. To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US: +1-888-281-1167, International: +972-3-9180644.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available the next day on the BOS website: www.boscom.com

About BOS

BOS is a global provider of custom-made robots and an integrator of off-the-shelf automation systems for industrial and logistics processes. BOS also provides supply chain services, mainly for the aerospace and defense industries worldwide.

For more information, please visit our websites:

Corporate - www.boscom.com | Robotics – www.imdecol.com

RFID – www.dimex.co.il | Supply Chain – www.odem.co.il

Contact:

Eyal Cohen, CEO

+972-542525925 | eyalc@boscom.com





