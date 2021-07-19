BOS to Release Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2021 on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

RISHON LEZION, Israel, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC), announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.



BOS will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT - 4:00 p.m., Israel Time. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s presentation. To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers: