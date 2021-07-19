INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Poster Presentation and Plenary Talk at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2021

Company to introduce design of upcoming Phase 2 study of XPro1595 in Alzheimer’s disease, which is expected to commence this year

Boca Raton, FL, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) (the, “Company”), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on developing treatments that harness the patient’s innate immune system to fight disease, announced today that the Company will present a poster at the Alzheimer’s Association International Congress 2021, which is being held in a hybrid format, Denver and online, from July 26-30, 2021. In addition, Dr. Malu Tansey of the University of Florida College of Medicine and co-inventor of XPro1595 ( pegipanermin ), will deliver a plenary talk, entitled, “Therapeutic Approaches Targeting Innate Immunity in AD.”

“We are very pleased to participate in this year’s AAIC meeting and look forward to presenting a more detailed analysis of the positive data from our recently completed Phase 1b study of XPro1595 in Alzheimer’s,” stated RJ Tesi, M.D., chief executive officer of INmune Bio. “In that study, we were able to demonstrate that XPro1595 neutralizes soluble TNF and decreases biomarkers of neuroinflammation across multiple measures and assays in Alzheimer’s patients. The data suggest that decreasing neuroinflammation results in significant improvements in biomarkers of neurodegeneration and synaptic function. We look forward to initiating a blinded, randomized Phase 2 study by the end of this year as we continue to develop and advance novel therapeutics targeting dysfunction of the innate immune system.”

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: Phase 1b study of XPro1595 in Alzheimer's patients with biomarkers of inflammation

Presenter: CJ Barnum, PhD, Head of Neurosciences, INmune Bio, Inc.

Day: July 26, 2021

Time: 8:00am -12:00noon MT (9am-1pm ET)

Details of the plenary talk are as follows:

Speaker: Dr. Malu G. Tansey, Norman and Susan Fixel Professor of Neuroscience and Neurology, Co-Director Center for Translational Research in Neurodegenerative Disease and the Parkinson’s Foundation Research Center, Department of Neurology, University of Florida College of Medicine

Title: Therapeutic Approaches Targeting Innate Immunity in AD

Day: July 28, 2021