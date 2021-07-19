Todos Medical to Launch EUA Authorized cPass SARS-CoV-2 Neutralizing Antibody Kit Through Agreement with Fosun Pharma





Nature Medicine publication shows that neutralizing antibodies are critical to prevent or reduce the severity of a COVID-19 infection, including infection by emerging COVID-19 variants such as the Delta variant, for both vaccinated and unvaccinated populations

Todos now validating cPass in its highly automated Provista Diagnostics CLIA/CAP lab to enable antibody quantitation, high throughput and fast turnaround times

Todos will offer cPass as a service via Provista and distribute kits to client labs

New York, NY, and Tel Aviv, ISRAEL, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company, today announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Fosun Pharma for the cPass SARS-CoV-2 Neutralizing Antibody Detection Kit* that has received Emergency Use Authorization (“EUA”) from the US FDA for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 receptor binding domain (“RBD” or “neutralizing”) antibodies. A recent peer-reviewed paper published in the scientific journal Nature Medicine concluded: “… Here, we show that neutralization level is highly predictive of immune protection, and provide an evidence-based model of SARS-CoV-2 immune protection that will assist in developing vaccine strategies to control the future trajectory of the pandemic.”

“With the Delta variant posing a significant risk for breakthrough infections based on data from Israel , and fears increasing of a potential third wave nationwide, we see neutralizing antibody testing becoming critical for informed decision making to assess who may be best suited for booster shots, as well as at what point someone previously infected with COVID begins to show waning immunity and may decide to receive vaccination as a result,” said Jorge Leon, Chief Medical Officer for Immunology and Oncology at Todos. “As we begin to learn more about the heterogeneity of immune response to different COVID vaccines, there appear to be subgroups of people who may need an additional dose of the vaccine to be considered fully vaccinated from a neutralizing antibody perspective, and we have now seen the Ministry of Health in Israel just this past week begin to give booster shots to the immunocompromised and certain other at-risk groups who were shown to have low neutralizing antibody titers. Additionally, a recent German study reported that 2% of the general population and over 30% of those over 80 had no detectable neutralizing antibody levels after their second vaccine dose . The cPass test will enable individuals to take charge of their health by making data-driven decisions to protect themselves beyond vaccination, such as masking or avoiding certain higher-risk activities when armed with this crucial information.”