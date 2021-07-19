Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Names Samir Desai Chief Digital and Technology Officer

“We are pleased to welcome Samir to Abercrombie & Fitch Co. His robust background and deep knowledge of technology innovation will be incredibly valuable as we continue our transformation journey to being a digitally led retailer,” said Fran Horowitz, Chief Executive Officer at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “Over the past several years, we have prioritized investing in our digital capabilities. With Samir's leadership, we look forward to further enhancing our omni-channel experiences and technology practices to remain close to our global customers.”

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), a leading, global specialty retailer of apparel and accessories, today announced the appointment of Samir Desai as its Chief Digital and Technology Officer. In this newly created role, Mr. Desai will be responsible for leading the company’s ongoing digital transformation strategy, including developing strategic initiatives through data and analytics, optimizing customer and user experience, and further evolving the company’s portfolio of brands into digital experiences that are unique to each of their diverse audiences.

Mr. Desai joins Abercrombie & Fitch Co. from Equinox, a luxury fitness company that operates several lifestyle brands. At Equinox, Mr. Desai most recently served as Chief Technology Officer. In that role, he was responsible for developing and executing a comprehensive data strategy across the brand portfolio, launching a direct-to-consumer digital media business, creating customer experiences that fused physical and digital strategies, and more.

In his new position, Mr. Desai will be a member of Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Executive Steering Committee and will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Fran Horowitz.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

A&F cautions that any forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) contained herein or made by management or spokespeople of A&F involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various important factors, many of which may be beyond the Company’s control. Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties related to the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and the factors disclosed in “ITEM 1A. RISK FACTORS” of A&F’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021, in some cases have affected, and in the future could affect, the company’s financial performance and could cause actual results for fiscal 2021 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any of the forward-looking statements included in this press release or otherwise made by management.

About Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is a leading, global specialty retailer of apparel and accessories for men, women and kids through five renowned brands. The iconic Abercrombie & Fitch brand was born in 1892 and aims to make every day feel as exceptional as the start of a long weekend. abercrombie kids sees the world through kids’ eyes, where play is life and every day is an opportunity to be anything and better anything. The Hollister brand believes in liberating the spirit of an endless summer inside everyone and making teens feel celebrated and comfortable in their own skin. Gilly Hicks, offering intimates, loungewear and sleepwear, is designed to invite everyone to embrace who they are underneath it all. Social Tourist, the creative vision of Hollister and social media personalities, Dixie and Charli D’Amelio, offers trend forward apparel that allows teens to experiment with their style, while exploring the duality of who they are both on social media and in real life.

The brands share a commitment to offering products of enduring quality and exceptional comfort that allow consumers around the world to express their own individuality and style. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. operates approximately 730 stores under these brands across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites www.abercrombie.com , www.abercrombiekids.com , www.hollisterco.com , www.gillyhicks.com , and www.socialtourist.com.

