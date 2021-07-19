EANS-Adhoc AMAG Austria Metall AG: Increase in the earnings forecast 2021
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 19.07.2021, 14:40 | 28 | 0 |
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Earnings Forecast
19.07.2021
Ranshofen - AMAG Austria Metall AG increases its earnings forecast for the
current financial year mainly due to ongoing positive market trends in the
primary aluminium area (Metal division).
Considering the positive earnings development in the first half of 2021 and
based on actual estimates for the second half year, the AMAG management board
expects an EBITDA between EUR 155 and 175 million for the financial year 2021.
The previous EBITDA range of EUR 125 to 140 million, which was announced as part
of the reporting on the first quarter of 2021, is therefore clearly outnumbered.
With a revenue of EUR 595.1 million in the first half of 2021 (H1/2020: EUR
463.8 million) AMAG reached an EBITDA of EUR 93.6 million (H1/2020: EUR 59.3
million). The figures for the second quarter 2021 are preliminary. Further
details on the first half year 2021 figures and on the improved outlook for the
financial year 2021 will be given together with the publication of the financial
report for the first half of the year on April 29, 2021.
Further inquiry note:
Investor relations contact:
Christoph M. Gabriel
Head of Investor Relations
AMAG Austria Metall AG
Lamprechtshausenerstrasse 61
5282 Ranshofen, Austria
Tel.: +43 (0) 7722-801-3821
Email: investorrelations@amag.at
Website: www.amag-al4u.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: AMAG Austria Metall AG
Lamprechtshausenerstraße 61
A-5282 Ranshofen
phone: +43 7722 801 0
FAX: +43 7722 809 498
mail: investorrelations@amag.at
WWW: www.amag-al4u.com
ISIN: AT00000AMAG3
indexes: ATX BI, WBI, ATX GP, VÖNIX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/100615/4972382
OTS: AMAG Austria Metall AG
AMAG Austria Metall Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Earnings Forecast
19.07.2021
Ranshofen - AMAG Austria Metall AG increases its earnings forecast for the
current financial year mainly due to ongoing positive market trends in the
primary aluminium area (Metal division).
Considering the positive earnings development in the first half of 2021 and
based on actual estimates for the second half year, the AMAG management board
expects an EBITDA between EUR 155 and 175 million for the financial year 2021.
The previous EBITDA range of EUR 125 to 140 million, which was announced as part
of the reporting on the first quarter of 2021, is therefore clearly outnumbered.
With a revenue of EUR 595.1 million in the first half of 2021 (H1/2020: EUR
463.8 million) AMAG reached an EBITDA of EUR 93.6 million (H1/2020: EUR 59.3
million). The figures for the second quarter 2021 are preliminary. Further
details on the first half year 2021 figures and on the improved outlook for the
financial year 2021 will be given together with the publication of the financial
report for the first half of the year on April 29, 2021.
Further inquiry note:
Investor relations contact:
Christoph M. Gabriel
Head of Investor Relations
AMAG Austria Metall AG
Lamprechtshausenerstrasse 61
5282 Ranshofen, Austria
Tel.: +43 (0) 7722-801-3821
Email: investorrelations@amag.at
Website: www.amag-al4u.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: AMAG Austria Metall AG
Lamprechtshausenerstraße 61
A-5282 Ranshofen
phone: +43 7722 801 0
FAX: +43 7722 809 498
mail: investorrelations@amag.at
WWW: www.amag-al4u.com
ISIN: AT00000AMAG3
indexes: ATX BI, WBI, ATX GP, VÖNIX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/100615/4972382
OTS: AMAG Austria Metall AG
AMAG Austria Metall Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0