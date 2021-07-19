EANS-Adhoc AMAG Austria Metall AG: Increase in the earnings forecast 2021 Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 19.07.2021, 14:40 | 28 | 0 | 0 19.07.2021, 14:40 |

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation

(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.

The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Earnings Forecast

19.07.2021



Ranshofen - AMAG Austria Metall AG increases its earnings forecast for the

current financial year mainly due to ongoing positive market trends in the

primary aluminium area (Metal division).



Considering the positive earnings development in the first half of 2021 and

based on actual estimates for the second half year, the AMAG management board

expects an EBITDA between EUR 155 and 175 million for the financial year 2021.

The previous EBITDA range of EUR 125 to 140 million, which was announced as part

of the reporting on the first quarter of 2021, is therefore clearly outnumbered.



With a revenue of EUR 595.1 million in the first half of 2021 (H1/2020: EUR

463.8 million) AMAG reached an EBITDA of EUR 93.6 million (H1/2020: EUR 59.3

million). The figures for the second quarter 2021 are preliminary. Further

details on the first half year 2021 figures and on the improved outlook for the

financial year 2021 will be given together with the publication of the financial

report for the first half of the year on April 29, 2021.









Further inquiry note:

Investor relations contact:

Christoph M. Gabriel

Head of Investor Relations

AMAG Austria Metall AG

Lamprechtshausenerstrasse 61

5282 Ranshofen, Austria

Tel.: +43 (0) 7722-801-3821

Email: investorrelations@amag.at



Website: www.amag-al4u.com



end of announcement euro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



issuer: AMAG Austria Metall AG

Lamprechtshausenerstraße 61

A-5282 Ranshofen

phone: +43 7722 801 0

FAX: +43 7722 809 498

mail: investorrelations@amag.at

WWW: www.amag-al4u.com

ISIN: AT00000AMAG3

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/100615/4972382

OTS: AMAG Austria Metall AG





AMAG Austria Metall Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Earnings Forecast19.07.2021Ranshofen - AMAG Austria Metall AG increases its earnings forecast for thecurrent financial year mainly due to ongoing positive market trends in theprimary aluminium area (Metal division).Considering the positive earnings development in the first half of 2021 andbased on actual estimates for the second half year, the AMAG management boardexpects an EBITDA between EUR 155 and 175 million for the financial year 2021.The previous EBITDA range of EUR 125 to 140 million, which was announced as partof the reporting on the first quarter of 2021, is therefore clearly outnumbered.With a revenue of EUR 595.1 million in the first half of 2021 (H1/2020: EUR463.8 million) AMAG reached an EBITDA of EUR 93.6 million (H1/2020: EUR 59.3million). The figures for the second quarter 2021 are preliminary. Furtherdetails on the first half year 2021 figures and on the improved outlook for thefinancial year 2021 will be given together with the publication of the financialreport for the first half of the year on April 29, 2021.Further inquiry note:Investor relations contact:Christoph M. GabrielHead of Investor RelationsAMAG Austria Metall AGLamprechtshausenerstrasse 615282 Ranshofen, AustriaTel.: +43 (0) 7722-801-3821Email: investorrelations@amag.atWebsite: www.amag-al4u.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: AMAG Austria Metall AGLamprechtshausenerstraße 61A-5282 Ranshofenphone: +43 7722 801 0FAX: +43 7722 809 498mail: investorrelations@amag.atWWW: www.amag-al4u.comISIN: AT00000AMAG3indexes: ATX BI, WBI, ATX GP, VÖNIXstockmarkets: Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/100615/4972382OTS: AMAG Austria Metall AG Wertpapier

AMAG Austria Metall Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer